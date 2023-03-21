Boreal forests could be a planet-warming ‘time bomb’ as wildfires expand, says new study

These forests, which cover huge swaths of Canada, Russia and Alaska, are the world’s largest land biome. They are also carbon dense, releasing 10 to 20 times more planet-heating carbon pollution for each unit of area burned by wildfires than other ecosystems, according to the study.

Boreal forests are one of the fastest warming biomes on Earth, and warmer and drier fire seasons are contributing to expanding wildfires.

Russia’s Siberian region experienced particularly bad wildfires in 2021 which burned nearly 45 million acres (18.16 million hectares) of Russian forest in 2021.

In July that year, reconnaissance pilot Svyatoslav Kolesov told CNN he couldn’t fly his plane in the far eastern Russian region of Yukutia because smoke from the fires was so thick.

The region is prone to wildfires and much of the land is covered in forests, but Kolesov said something has changed.

“New fires have appeared in the north of Yakutia, in places where there were no fires last year and where it had not burned at all before,” he said.