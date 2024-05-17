Seeking Local Solutions for Environmental, Nature, and Climate Protection

Ravensburg / Leutkirch – The large-scale competition “Award-Winning 2024,” organized by the Community Foundation District Ravensburg, the elobau Foundation Leutkirch, and the Youth Ring Ravensburg, honors the efforts of individuals who actively contribute to environmental, nature, and climate protection within their local communities. The competition is open to projects and initiatives that make a significant contribution to socio-ecological transformation at the local level. Applications are open until the end of May. On July 5th, the best ideas will be presented at the Bocksaal, with the winners receiving a total of €20,000 in prize money from the Community Foundation District Ravensburg and the elobau Foundation. Additionally, the Partnership for Democracy Leutkirch-Aichstetten-Aitrach plans to host a stand in the old town on July 6th to showcase the top ideas.

Projects sought include those that promote sustainability in everyday life, encourage a more conscious use of resources, stimulate changes in consumption behavior, contribute to the preservation of biodiversity, or protect bodies of water, meadows, and forests. Entries can range from educational initiatives that raise awareness about ecological connections to hands-on activities that engage the community. All submissions are welcome.

Participation is open to everyone in the Allgäu-Oberschwaben region who is involved in initiatives, projects, measures, and ideas that align with the competition’s objectives. Schools, associations, conservation groups, municipalities, and other organizations are encouraged to submit their projects.

Participation Pays Off

The Community Foundation District Ravensburg and the elobau Foundation are offering a total prize fund of €20,000. In addition to the financial rewards, the winning projects will be publicly recognized during a nomination event and an awards ceremony. The organizers are particularly excited about the participation of young people.