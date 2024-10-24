Binance overhauls Binance Connect to enable smooth fiat-to-crypto transactions for Web3 businesses

Binance Enhances Binance Connect for Fiat-to-Crypto Transactions

Binance, the world-renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has enhanced its Binance Connect service to facilitate fiat-to-crypto transactions for Web3 projects, as per information shared with Finbold on October 24.

The New Binance Connect

This upgraded Binance Connect service aids businesses in simplifying crypto trades for seamless integration into Binance’s platform, ultimately improving user experience and operational efficiency. Integrated within third-party platforms, Binance Connect enables eligible Binance users to handle crypto transactions directly from their decentralized finance (DeFi) wallets.

Supporting more than 100 fiat currencies, 300 cryptocurrencies, and 300 payment methods, Binance Connect offers a broad spectrum of transaction options, including traditional and digital payment solutions like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Binance’s peer-to-peer marketplace (P2P).

Thomas Gregory, Binance’s Vice President of Fiat at Binance, highlighted the significance of Connect for Web3 projects, emphasizing how it simplifies regulatory and operational aspects helping businesses add on- and off-ramp solutions effortlessly. Gregory further emphasized that Binance Connect bridges the gap between fiat and crypto, making digital currencies more accessible to users worldwide.

Moreover, Binance Connect provides partners with competitive pricing through its leading liquidity provider status, ensuring near-market prices for transactions. The integration process is straightforward, consumes minimal technical resources, involves no costs for partners, and complies with regulatory standards, thus instilling confidence in the integration process.

Binance Blockchain Week Event in Dubai

Binance Connect will be featured during the Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai scheduled for October 30–31. At the event, Thomas Gregory will elaborate on how Web3 businesses can leverage the new features offered by Binance Connect. Integrations have already commenced across various platforms, with users anticipated to gain access to Binance Connect by late November.

The original post can be accessed here via Finbold.