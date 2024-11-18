Bybit cardholders to enjoy early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

## Bybit Cardholders Exclusive Early Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday perks exclusively for Bybit Card users. These exclusive deals aim to provide added value to users and enhance the use of cryptocurrency as a mainstream payment method.

### Black Friday Promotions on Bybit

During the promotional period from November 18 to December 2, 2024, Bybit is offering enticing rewards to both new and existing users of the Bybit Card. New users who sign up for the Bybit Card, deposit a minimum of 100 Tether (USDT), and spend at least $100 will receive a generous 20 USDT airdrop as a welcome bonus. Existing users can also enjoy rewards by signing up for the promotion, applying for the card, and spending over $100 to receive a 5 USDT airdrop.

Additionally, from November 29 to December 2, 2024, Bybit Card users can benefit from a cashback offer ranging from 5% to 15% on select purchases, based on their user tier. This initiative underscores Bybit’s commitment to enhancing user experience and encouraging the use of cryptocurrencies for day-to-day transactions.

### Bybit Mastercard Integration

Following its integration with the Mastercard network in 2023, the Bybit Card now boasts acceptance at over 90 million locations globally. The Black Friday promotions serve as a component of Bybit’s broader strategy to promote cryptocurrencies as a versatile and rewarding digital asset.

Joan Han, Bybit’s Sales and Marketing Director, emphasized the significance of these promotions, stating, “Celebrating the peak shopping season will be extraordinarily rewarding this year with the Bybit Card, and we will keep the perks coming all year round.”

In conclusion, Bybit cardholders have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive perks and benefits during the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events. The integration of the Bybit Card with the Mastercard network further solidifies Bybit’s commitment to making cryptocurrency transactions accessible and rewarding for users worldwide.

