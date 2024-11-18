# Could Gary Gensler Resign from SEC at the End of November?

## Speculation on Gary Gensler’s Resignation

### Rumors surrounding Gary Gensler’s potential resignation from his position as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair have emerged, with indications pointing to a possible announcement as early as this month.

### According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, there is talk in Washington that Gensler may declare his resignation post-Thanksgiving, planning to step down in early January prior to the inauguration of former President Donald Trump.

> “It’s anyone’s guess when his resignation announcement will come, but chatter in DC circles is that he’ll likely announce after Thanksgiving his intention to exit in early January, ahead of Trump’s inauguration,” Terrett mentioned.

### Gensler’s expected departure would mean an incomplete tenure for him, originally scheduled to last until 2026.

### The decision comes amidst Gensler’s perceived anti-crypto stance, leading Trump to express intentions of replacing him as part of commitments made to the cryptocurrency community.

## Possible Replacements for Gary Gensler

### Speculation is rife regarding potential successors to Gary Gensler’s role at the SEC. Notable figures being considered include former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins and attorney Brad Bondi, both known for their supportive stances towards crypto-related matters.

### Atkins, affiliated with the Digital Chamber of Commerce, and Bondi, a seasoned DeFi advisor, advocate for less stringent regulations within the digital asset domain.

### Other contenders in the mix comprise Dan Gallagher, Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood, Bob Stebbins, former SEC General Counsel, and Heath Tarbert, previous Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

### While Gallagher seems inclined to remain in his current position, Stebbins, reportedly endorsed by former SEC Chair Jay Clayton, may align closely with Trump administration’s crypto policies.

### The possibility of GOP SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda assuming the acting chair role is mentioned, although some sources suggest that Hester Peirce, also known as ‘Crypto Mom,’ is unlikely to pursue the top position.

## Gensler’s Impact on Cryptocurrency Regulation

### Gensler’s tenure has been described as restrictive, particularly through legal actions taken against prominent players in the crypto industry like Ripple and Coinbase.

### In contrast, Trump has pledged a balanced approach to cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the importance of ensuring investor protection while nurturing innovation in the sector.

### Trump’s commitment to establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve and positioning the U.S. as a global hub for cryptocurrencies includes removing Gensler from his post. Following Trump’s election, the crypto market has reacted positively, with assets such as Bitcoin experiencing significant value increases.

## Gensler Hints at SEC Departure

### Gensler recently hinted at his potential departure from the SEC, expressing pride in serving as the chair and defending his regulatory approach towards cryptocurrencies.

> “I’ve been proud to serve with my colleagues at the SEC who, day in and day out, work to protect American families on the highways of finance,” Gensler stated at an event in New York City.

### Amidst speculations surrounding Gensler’s exit, legal actions have been taken against the SEC by 18 states and the DeFi Education Fund, alleging biased targeting of the crypto industry by the agency.

*Featured image via Shutterstock*

