Cronos Labs strengthens partnership with Google Cloud to improve its ecosystem

# Cronos Labs Strengthens Partnership with Google Cloud for Ecosystem Enhancement

Cronos Labs, the blockchain accelerator within the Cronos Network, has recently intensified its collaboration with Google by designating Google Cloud as the primary cloud service provider for Cronos and associated endeavors. This enhancement in their partnership aims to optimize the ecosystem and propel technical advancements in artificial intelligence and blockchain.

## Developing Advanced dApps with Google Cloud’s AI

Ken Timsit, Managing Director at Cronos Labs, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in bolstering Cronos’ security and reliability while attracting more startups to benefit from the Cronos Accelerator program. The focus lies on empowering developers to create cutting-edge decentralized applications using Google Cloud’s AI, data processing, and computing capabilities.

Rishi Ramchandani, Head of Web3 APAC at Google Cloud, affirmed Google Cloud’s expanded commitment to Web3 by becoming a validator node operator in the Cronos ecosystem. This partnership aims to equip developers with the necessary resources to build innovative decentralized applications leveraging Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities.

## Cronos’ Growing Presence on Ethereum

Integrating Google Cloud into the infrastructure supporting Cronos zkEVM, a Layer-2 blockchain network utilizing zero-knowledge technology on Ethereum, has significantly enhanced performance and scalability. Leveraging Google Kubernetes Engine Autopilot, AlloyDB, and Google Compute Engine with NVIDIA L4 GPUs, Cronos zkEVM now enjoys improved efficiency.

Moreover, Cronos has recently made its blockchain datasets accessible on Google Cloud, enabling developers to analyze Cronos EVM and zkEVM chains using Google’s Blockchain Analytics and BigQuery tools. This accessibility facilitates enhanced exploration of blockchain data, enabling developers to make informed decisions and predictions.

## Cronos Startups Cloud Program

In a concerted effort to support budding startups, Cronos Labs will extend its partnership with the Google for Startups Cloud Program, offering a comprehensive package tailored for projects within the Cronos Accelerator. This package includes access to Google Cloud resources, training in AI application development, mentorship, and integration with Google’s Web3 ecosystem.

The primary goal of this initiative is to equip Web3 innovators with the essential tools and guidance required to develop pioneering AI-enabled applications on the Cronos platform.

The collaboration between Cronos Labs and Google Cloud signifies a pivotal step towards fostering innovation and technological advancements within the blockchain ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships and resource allocation, Cronos aims to empower developers and startups to explore new frontiers in decentralized application development.

