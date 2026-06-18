Anthony Scaramucci predicts a Bitcoin rally for end of 2026

## Title: Anthony Scaramucci’s Forecast: Bitcoin Rally Expected by Late 2026

### Introduction

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director, has projected a potential Bitcoin rally by the end of 2026. In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci highlighted his optimistic outlook for the cryptocurrency, aligning it with historical trends and dismissing concerns about its recent performance.

### Scaramucci’s Bitcoin Rally Projections

#### Historical Cycles and Confidence

Scaramucci pointed out that Bitcoin typically follows four-year cycles, indicating a potential rally by late 2026 and early 2027. He expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s resilience and projected future growth despite recent market fluctuations.

#### Support for Michael Saylor’s Strategy

Scaramucci defended Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) amid worries about financial stability post Bitcoin’s decline. He emphasized Saylor’s strong balance sheet and capital reserves as factors that ensure the company’s stability even in the face of further crypto market downturn.

#### Arbitrage Opportunities and Investor Confidence

Highlighting Strategy’s stock premium to its Bitcoin holdings, Scaramucci suggested the existence of arbitrage opportunities for investors. This disparity indicates potential growth and fosters investor confidence in Bitcoin and Strategy’s long-term viability.

#### Market Resilience and Institutional Demand

Scaramucci observed that the current market cycle has been relatively mild compared to past cycles, attributing this resilience to strong institutional demand and increased retail participation in spot Bitcoin ETFs. Despite market volatility, he reaffirmed his belief in Bitcoin and Strategy’s future potential.

### Conclusion

The forecasted Bitcoin rally by Anthony Scaramucci for the end of 2026 reflects his positive outlook on the cryptocurrency’s future. By analyzing historical patterns, supporting strong balance sheets, and predicting market trends, Scaramucci remains confident in the growth potential of Bitcoin and Strategy.

*Featured image via Shutterstock*

*Originally published on Finbold*