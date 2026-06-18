Bitgo Appoints MAS Veteran Angela Ang to Lead APAC and Singapore Region

## Introduction

In a significant development in the world of cryptocurrencies, BitGo, a leading digital asset infrastructure company, has announced the appointment of Angela Ang as the Managing Director of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and President of BitGo Singapore. This strategic move brings in a seasoned veteran in crypto policy and regulations to a pivotal leadership position within the company.

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### BitGo Appoints Angela Ang to Lead APAC and Singapore Region

BitGo, a prominent name in digital asset custody, has recently made a notable appointment by naming Angela Ang as the new Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific region and President of BitGo Singapore. Angela Ang, a highly respected veteran in the monetary authority space, is set to bring her wealth of experience and expertise to drive growth and innovation in the APAC market.

#### Background of Angela Ang

Angela Ang, with her background as a veteran of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), is well-equipped to navigate the complex regulatory landscape in the cryptocurrency industry. Her deep understanding of crypto policies and regulations will be instrumental in strengthening BitGo’s position in the rapidly evolving APAC market.

#### Significance of the Appointment

By appointing Angela Ang to lead the APAC and Singapore region, BitGo is demonstrating its commitment to regulatory compliance and strategic expansion in a region known for its dynamic crypto ecosystem. Angela’s leadership is expected to enhance BitGo’s presence and influence in key markets within the APAC region.

#### Growth Opportunities for BitGo

With Angela Ang at the helm, BitGo is poised to capitalize on the vast growth opportunities in the APAC market. Her leadership is likely to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and solidify BitGo’s position as a trusted provider of digital asset solutions in the region.

#### Conclusion

The appointment of Angela Ang as the Managing Director of Asia-Pacific and President of BitGo Singapore marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards expanding its presence in the APAC region. With her expertise and leadership, BitGo is well-positioned to navigate the regulatory landscape, build strategic relationships, and drive growth in the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Angela Ang’s appointment reinforces BitGo’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital asset space.