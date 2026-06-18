CLARITY Act To Reach Finish Line By July 4, US Senator Says

## Introduction

Senator Bill Hagerty recently announced that the CLARITY Act may soon reach the finish line in the U.S. Senate just before the July 4 congressional recess. This legislation holds the promise of offering essential regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency industry. Learn more about the latest developments below.

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### Senator Bill Hagerty Foresees Potential Passage of CLARITY Act Before July 4

In a recent statement, Senator Bill Hagerty expressed optimism about the impending passage of the CLARITY Act in the U.S. Senate. He indicated that there is a possibility for the legislation to be finalized before the upcoming July 4 congressional recess. This timeframe is crucial for the bill to be officially enacted, as highlighted by both lawmakers and White House officials.

#### Regulatory Clarity for the Crypto Industry

Senator Hagerty emphasized that the CLARITY Act holds the potential to deliver much-needed regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency sector. This clarity is essential for fostering innovation, investment, and overall growth within the industry. By addressing regulatory ambiguities, the bill aims to create a more stable and predictable regulatory environment for businesses and investors involved in digital assets.

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### Conclusion

With Senator Bill Hagerty’s positive outlook on the passage of the CLARITY Act, there is hope for increased regulatory certainty in the cryptocurrency space. Stay tuned for further updates as the legislative process unfolds, potentially bringing significant changes to the regulatory landscape for crypto assets.

*This article was originally published on [CoinGape](link-to-original-article).*