Fed Proposes Customer ID Rules for Stablecoin Issuers Under GENIUS Act Framework

## Introduction

The U.S. Federal Reserve has put forth a significant proposal under the GENIUS Act framework, aiming to mitigate risks associated with illicit finance through the imposition of customer identification rules for stablecoin issuers. This move underscores the Fed’s proactive stance toward enhancing regulatory frameworks within the digital currency sphere.

### Fed Proposes Customer ID Rules for Stablecoin Issuers

The Federal Reserve Board has introduced a proposal that mandates certain stablecoin issuers to establish a robust customer identification program. By integrating this requirement into the existing GENIUS Act framework, the Fed seeks to bolster measures against potential illicit financial activities linked to stablecoin transactions.

#### Seeking Feedback on the Proposal

Amidst this development, the Fed has initiated a public engagement process by inviting comments on the proposed customer identification rules for stablecoin issuers. This proactive approach underscores the Fed’s commitment to transparency and collaboration in shaping regulatory guidelines within the burgeoning stablecoin sector.

### Conclusion

The Federal Reserve’s proposal to enforce customer identification rules for stablecoin issuers, operating under the GENIUS Act framework, reflects a strategic effort to enhance transparency and mitigate financial risks. By soliciting feedback from stakeholders, the Fed underscores its dedication to fostering a well-regulated and secure environment for digital currency transactions.

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