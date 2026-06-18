**Title: Ripple, XRPL, XRP Compliant With Proposed CLARITY Act, as per Crypto Expert**

**Introduction:**

The crypto industry is abuzz with news of Ripple, XRP, and XRP Ledger (XRPL) already aligning with the upcoming CLARITY Act in the United States. Kenny Nguyen, a well-known crypto figure, highlighted that these entities are ahead of the curve in meeting the regulatory standards proposed by the new bill.

**Ripple, XRPL, XRP Alignment with CLARITY Act**

Kenny Nguyen, a reputable voice in the crypto community, recently emphasized that Ripple, XRP, and XRP Ledger (XRPL) have proactively met the prerequisites outlined in the forthcoming CLARITY Act in the U.S. The legislation has been designed to establish a structured regulatory framework for digital currencies. This development positions Ripple and its associated technologies at the forefront of compliance in the evolving regulatory landscape.

**U.S. CLARITY Act Progress and Senate Vote**

The CLARITY Act, aimed at bringing clarity to the regulatory treatment of cryptocurrencies, has gained significant momentum and is now poised for a crucial Senate floor vote. The proposed bill seeks to introduce a comprehensive regulatory regime that addresses key aspects of cryptocurrency operations in the U.S. market. With Ripple already aligning with the principles laid out in the CLARITY Act, the industry awaits further developments to shape the regulatory environment.

**Conclusion:**

Kenny Nguyen’s assertion that Ripple, XRPL, and XRP are already compliant with the anticipated CLARITY Act underscores the proactive approach taken by these entities towards regulatory compliance. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, adherence to forthcoming regulations is vital for industry participants to navigate smoothly within the regulatory framework. The imminent Senate vote on the CLARITY Act holds significant implications for the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States.