Stablecoin Neobank Plasma One Goes Live Crossing $8M Crypto Card Volume

## Introduction

Stablecoin Neobank Plasma One has made significant strides in the cryptocurrency market by going live and surpassing $8 million in crypto card transaction volume. This achievement marks a key milestone in the expansion of stablecoin usage and the adoption of digital payment solutions.

### Plasma One: A Leading Stablecoin Neobank

Stablecoins have rapidly gained prominence as a preferred method for payment settlements, boasting a market supply of over 300 billion. Among the notable developments in this space is the emergence of crypto cards, which have witnessed substantial growth in transaction volumes.

#### Growth in Crypto Card Transactions

In 2025 alone, stablecoin-linked cards processed a staggering $5.2 billion in payment volumes, reflecting a remarkable 319% increase compared to the previous year. This trend underscores the growing acceptance and utility of stablecoins in facilitating seamless and secure financial transactions.

### Diversification Beyond Blockchain

While blockchain technology has been pivotal in driving the adoption of stablecoins and crypto cards, companies are now exploring alternative avenues to enhance their payment ecosystems. This strategic shift indicates a broader industry focus on improving accessibility, scalability, and user experience in the digital finance space.

## Conclusion

The live launch of Stablecoin Neobank Plasma One and its achievement in surpassing $8 million in crypto card transaction volume exemplify the evolution of digital payment solutions. As stablecoins continue to redefine the landscape of financial transactions, the industry is witnessing a transformative shift towards innovative payment infrastructures that cater to the evolving needs of users.