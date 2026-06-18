XLM Price Forecast: Stellar Flips XRP Ledger in DEX Volumes as Golden Cross Nears

# Stellar (XLM) Outperforms XRP Ledger in DEX Volumes

## A Brief Overview

Stellar (XLM) has displayed exceptional growth in decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes, surpassing the XRP Ledger for the second time within a week. This surge in performance coincides with the imminent formation of a golden cross on XLM’s daily chart, following a remarkable 31% price increase leading up to June 18.

### Stellar Climbs the Ranks

Amidst a competitive cryptocurrency market, XLM has emerged as a standout performer, outshining even the top 15 largest cryptos. The currency recorded a notable 6.91% rise, reflecting its strength and potential for further growth.

### Implications of the Golden Cross

The forthcoming golden cross on XLM’s daily chart signals a significant bullish momentum, potentially paving the way for sustained upward movement in the coin’s value. This technical indicator hints at a favorable outlook for Stellar in the near future.

## Conclusion

Stellar (XLM) has positioned itself as a force to be reckoned with in the crypto space, showcasing impressive gains and usurping the XRP Ledger in DEX volumes. With the golden cross on the horizon, investors and enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the continued rise of XLM in the market.

*Source: [CoinGape](insert link here)*