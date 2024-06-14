187 Companies from 10 Countries Gather at the ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY FORUM 2024

The largest business and trade platform in Southern Europe for the Environmental, Sustainability, and Circular Economy sectors, the ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY FORUM 2024, is setting new participation records. The event will bring together 187 companies from 10 countries, marking an 8% increase from the previous edition. The forum also features a significant increase in space, with 27,000 square meters of gross area and 11,667 square meters of net exhibition space, a 22% rise. This fifth edition will host officials from 60 cities, over 200 speakers, and 30 associations. Organized by IFEMA MADRID from June 18 to 20, the event expects to attract more than 15,000 professional visitors.

The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, will inaugurate the event on June 18 at 10:30 AM at the FORO DE LAS CIUDADES DE MADRID, located in Pavilion 8 of IFEMA MADRID. Following the opening, he will tour Pavilions 8 and 6, showcasing the TECMA and SRR exhibitions.

FSMS comprises three well-established events in their respective fields: the 21st International Fair of Urban Planning and Environment, TECMA; the 8th International Fair of Recovery and Recycling, SRR; and the 6th FORO DE LAS CIUDADES DE MADRID.

At TECMA 2024, companies will showcase their R&D efforts through a broad display of technological innovations related to waste management, the environment, and urban planning. This year, the event surpasses the participation numbers from its last edition in 2022, with a 4% increase in company participation and 16 foreign companies, and a 17% rise in exhibition space.

Similarly, SRR has also seen growth, with a 39% increase in exhibition space and a 14% rise in company participation. Additionally, there are 29 new companies, highlighting a 44% increase in international presence.

More than 1,500 delegates and 189 speakers will convene at the FORO DE LAS CIUDADES DE MADRID, engaging in an intensive schedule of high-level activities to discuss key issues of interest to the sector. The forum will feature Spanish, European, and Latin American cities, sectoral organizations, public institutions, and industry companies.

The event, with special collaboration from the Madrid City Council, is supported by major sponsors such as FCC Medio Ambiente and PreZero España and Portugal (main sponsors); ecoembes (thematic sponsor), and Metrovacesa and Crea Nuevo Norte (session sponsors). On June 20, the second edition of the Árbol Award will be presented.

The FORO DE LAS CIUDADES DE MADRID 2024 will focus on urban planning, circularity, and urban nature, offering a comprehensive overview of the future of urban areas. It will address three main themes: regenerative urban planning and the Urban Agenda action plans; new management of green spaces; and the new paradigm of circular cities. The forum’s program will cover 32 topics, presenting over 70 case studies of projects, plans, and strategies already being implemented in cities.

Among the more than 50 cities represented at the forum are Spanish cities like Santander, Valencia, Las Rozas, Castellón, Viladecans, Getafe, Rivas Vaciamadrid, Castelldefels, and Alcorcón; Latin American cities such as Bogotá, Santo Domingo, Sao Paulo, and Buenos Aires; Portuguese cities like Lisbon, Coimbra, Aveiro, Guarda, Viseu, and Figueira da Foz; and the Danish capital, Copenhagen.