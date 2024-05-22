Environmental Group Considers Legal Action Against Tesla’s Expansion Plan

The Brandenburg chapter of the German environmental group Naturschutzbund (Nabu) is exploring legal options against the development plan to expand the US electric car manufacturer Tesla’s factory site in Grünheide, near Berlin. “We will first examine our points of attack,” said state chairman Björn Ellner to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. “A lawyer has been hired.”

It is also unclear whether other organizations or initiatives will join the lawsuit. On Thursday, the local representatives of Grünheide voted in favor of the controversial development plan for expanding the factory grounds to build a freight station and logistics areas. This expansion would require clearing forested land.

Almost two-thirds of the residents of Grünheide rejected the initial expansion plans of the automaker in a survey conducted in February. A compromise was reached, reducing the deforested area from over 100 hectares to just under 50 hectares. Tesla points out that more than 70 hectares of forest will now be preserved and that the freight station will reduce truck traffic in the region.

Nabu’s state chairman Ellner described the local representatives’ decision as “a severe blow to democracy and the environment.” He fears it will negatively impact the region’s living conditions. Since late February, environmental activists have been protesting near the Tesla plant in Grünheide, Brandenburg. The protests continue. The factory employs around 12,000 people.