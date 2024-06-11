Madrid Community Completes Restoration of Alpedrete Quarries to Recover Biodiversity

The Community of Madrid has completed the environmental restoration of the disused quarries in Alpedrete, successfully recovering the native landscape and biodiversity of an ecologically valuable area. Carlos Novillo, the Minister of Environment, Agriculture, and Interior, visited the restored site today, which once served as the extraction points for granite.

In Alpedrete, 22 quarry fronts and nine hectares of forested area have been regenerated. The work was carried out on two high-value municipal-owned mountains included in the Protected Space Red Natura 2000 Zone of Special Conservation (ZEC) Cuenca del río Manzanares, as well as in the transitional zones of the Sierra de Guadarrama and the Biosphere Reserve of the Cuenca Alta of the Manzanares, Lozoya, and Guadarrama rivers.

These unique lands, largely covered by holm oak forests and some pine groves, are scattered with numerous rocks used in construction during the mid-20th century. As quarrying activity has become residual, efforts were made to restore the landscape and its biodiversity.

In the old, now flooded extraction sites, water bodies have been preserved, providing refuge for amphibians and insects. The project also included adaptations for bat habitats, the eradication of invasive exotic species, the construction of rocky areas for small animals, and the creation of new water points.

Land Available for Community Use

The newly restored areas are now available for traditional uses compatible with the local lifestyle, such as livestock farming or recreational activities. A marked trail has been established for visitors to enjoy walks, with information about the ecological values and the quarrying tradition that supported the local economy for years.

Scientifically, some quarry fronts have been preserved to allow further studies on the origin of the rocks used in many local constructions. The project was a collaborative effort with the Geomorphological Restoration Group of the Faculty of Geological Sciences at the Complutense University of Madrid.

The restoration work took seven months and was funded by the Next Generation funds. Alpedrete is one of four inactive mining sites in the region slated for restoration over the next three years, alongside El Campillo in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Soto de las Cuevas in Aranjuez, and La Dehesa de la Golondrina in Navacerrada, with a regional government investment of 1.68 million euros.