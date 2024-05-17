Promoting Sustainability at Work: Allianz Partners Spain’s Commitment to the Environment

At Allianz Partners Spain, we are dedicated to equipping our employees with the necessary tools to lead more sustainable lives both in the office and in their personal lives.

Sustainability has become a crucial aspect for companies today. Environmental care, social values, equal opportunities, and respect for our surroundings can no longer be achieved without the involvement of all stakeholders. Large corporations play a fundamental role in promoting measures that preserve the planet and make it a better place to live.

At Allianz Partners Spain, we are steadfast in our commitment to the environment. Three years ago, we developed a Sustainability Strategy that is regularly reviewed by a Committee I am part of to ensure we update and implement all necessary measures. This Strategy is based on four key pillars: employee well-being, concern for the local community, advocacy for equality, diversity, and inclusion, and, of course, environmental care.

In this regard, we strive to carry out environmentally respectful actions through various alliances and collaborations with entities that share our values. Additionally, we encourage our employees to engage in such activities to achieve more effective results. For example, we have partnered with Ecomar to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and cleaning seas and reservoirs.

We have also conducted workshops for employees to improve their recycling habits and environmental care both at home and at work. Our offices are equipped with environmentally friendly waste disposal systems, including containers, signs, and designated recycling areas. We are committed to reducing paper usage as much as possible and providing sustainable materials such as daily use cups, pens, bottles, and notebooks.

Our environmental concern extends to reforestation and caring for the planet’s most damaged areas. In collaboration with Tree Nation, we have created our “Allianz Partners Forest,” where we contribute to reforesting endangered areas such as Madagascar, Nepal, and Senegal. This initiative also involves employees and makes them part of the company’s Sustainability Strategy.

We are aware that we still have a long way to go. At Allianz Partners, we understand that companies play a fundamental role in conserving the environment. Therefore, our goal is to provide employees with the necessary tools to be more sustainable and to minimize the environmental impact of our activities. We aim to continue working towards improvement every day and to uphold the values that drive us to be more socially responsible.