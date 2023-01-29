Sarthe: truffles are gaining ground

With global warming, truffle production is migrating to the north of the country. Illustration in the Sarthe where the limestone soil is a real asset.

On the advice of her master Abdallah Meghazi, a two-year-old dog manages to sniff out the black diamond. The treasure can bring in a lot of money. It takes 15 euros for a plant of black truffle which is then sold around 1 000 euros per kilo. This tempts more and more farmers in the region. “It’s the first category so they are well rounded”, describes Antoine Heurtebise, truffle grower.

Farmers are ready to start

In another truffle farm in the Sarthe, training is taking place to encourage vocations. Farmers want to add value to their uncultivated land and some are ready to start this year. “I hope to have a little extra income in addition to the farm,” says Julien Gincheleau, a cereal farmer. With global warming, truffle growing is gaining ground in northern France.