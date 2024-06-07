World Environment Day: Waste Separation as Active Environmental Protection

Proper waste separation by households makes a valuable contribution to environmental protection. Recycled materials can be reintroduced into the material cycle, reducing resource consumption and emissions, thereby alleviating the burden on the environment. For this reason, Kaiserslautern’s City Maintenance Department aims to highlight the importance of waste separation on World Environment Day on June 5th.

“Citizens play a crucial role in successful recycling. Only the separate collection of organic waste, paper, and packaging allows the reuse of various materials. All recyclables that end up in general waste are lost to the cycle and are incinerated,” explains Andrea Buchloh-Adler, the director of the City Maintenance Department. Furthermore, separating waste is economically beneficial. Through the recycling of materials, the City Maintenance Department generates revenue, helping to keep waste disposal fees stable within the city.

A simple rule helps guide proper waste separation: organic waste from kitchens and gardens belongs in the organic waste bin. Items made of paper, cardboard, and cartons go into paper recycling containers. In the city center, yellow bags are available for the collection of plastic, metal, and composite packaging materials, while yellow bins are provided in the suburban districts. Glass bottles and containers should be sorted by color and placed in designated glass recycling containers.

The city’s waste management service has published tips for proper waste separation in Kaiserslautern on their website. In addition to the annually updated “Garbage Guide for the City of Kaiserslautern,” there is a wealth of information available for download in Arabic, Turkish, and Ukrainian. The City Maintenance Department has also provided online resources on waste prevention, the best contribution to environmental and resource protection.