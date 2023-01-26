Climate change: solutions to limit methane emissions from cows

Agriculture and livestock farming are responsible for 40% of global methane emissions. When digesting, cows release methane. Initiatives are multiplying to reduce these emissions.

What if the fight against global warming took place in the countryside, with cows as the main protagonist? The stakes are high, because the methane they emit is 25 times more harmful to the environment than CO2. During digestion, a cow releases methane. So, in order to limit its impact on the climate, a milk producer decided to get rid of part of his herd.

Multiple initiatives

Like this producer, large industrial groups are setting goals. To reduce the gastric discharge of their cows, some farmers are changing their feed to products that are easier to digest. Others are capturing the methane under huge tarpaulins to prevent it from escaping into the ambient air. Finally, a British company has developed helmets to recycle animal burps. Agriculture and livestock alone are responsible for 40% of methane emissions worldwide.