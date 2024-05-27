Environmentalists Concerned: Unusual Behavior of Sea Turtles

Every year on the western coasts of Greece, the loggerhead sea turtle can be observed laying eggs. However, environmentalists are now worried: On May 11, the Greek organization Archelon, which specializes in sea turtles, discovered a nest of the endangered species on the island of Zakynthos. This is about a week earlier than in previous years, indicating changing environmental conditions, they warn.

Female loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) come ashore at night to lay their eggs, returning to the place where they hatched over three decades ago. According to the German Marine Conservation Foundation, these turtles reach sexual maturity at the age of 35 to 39 years. Their shells can measure up to 100 centimeters, and they weigh up to 110 kilograms, with some individuals even larger.

Spectacle in Greece Causes Concern

Laboriously, the turtles drag their weight across the beach, dig a hole, lay around 100 eggs, and cover the nest with sand using their flippers before disappearing back into the sea. This year, this spectacle in Greece is happening particularly early – a development that does not make conservationists happy.

“An analysis of data from previous years confirmed that this is the first time a nest was found this early in May in Laganas Bay on Zakynthos,” says Aliki Panagopoulou, research coordinator at Archelon. Just a few days later, the organization’s staff recorded the first nests on the west coast of the Peloponnese peninsula and in northern Crete – also earlier than ever before since they started recording data.

“Temperatures Play a Significant Role”

“Scientists predicted in 2016 that the breeding season would shift due to climate change,” says Panagopoulou. Sea turtles are very sensitive to changing conditions. “Temperatures play a significant role: The fact that the breeding season is starting earlier suggests that the turtles are adapting to avoid the very high temperatures in the summer.” According to the 2023 European Climate Report, the average sea surface temperature last year was the highest since records began, with some areas up to 5.5 degrees above average.

While the early egg-laying itself isn’t too concerning, Panagopoulou says, the impact of heat on the eggs is troubling. “Higher nest temperatures affect the sex of the offspring: More females hatch, altering the male-to-female ratio and potentially leading to a further decline in the population in the future because there will be fewer males for mating.”

Only a Few Turtles Reach Breeding Age

The young turtles already face numerous challenges: After hatching, the tiny creatures must make their way across the beach to the sea, facing predators like gulls in the air and fish in the water. Only a handful of the 1,000 hatched turtles reach breeding age, according to Archelon.

Environmentalists also continually have to prevent tourists from causing harm. Even the smallest noise from onlookers can cause mother turtles to abandon nest-building and return to the sea. Once laid, the nests must be protected to prevent trampling or dogs digging up the eggs. Additionally, well-meaning animal lovers who try to help freshly hatched turtles by carrying them to the sea inadvertently cause harm: The challenging journey across the sand is essential for the young turtles to build strength. Other critical threats include pollution, shipping, water sports, and fishing – such as when turtles get caught in nets.