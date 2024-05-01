Quang Nam: Pioneering Biodiversity Restoration in Central Vietnam

As it develops, Quang Nam province in central Vietnam remains committed to biodiversity restoration, integrating economic development with ecological protection, climate change response, and the effective use of natural resources.

Acknowledged by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Quang Nam has been recognized for its significant achievements in the field. The province was selected as the pioneer location to launch Vietnam’s National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024. Over the past few years, Quang Nam has taken proactive steps to prevent deforestation, environmental pollution, and the illegal hunting of wildlife. Additionally, the province has established numerous nature reserves, species conservation areas, habitats, landscapes, national parks, and special-use forests. It has also imposed bans on projects that could negatively impact the environment.

A Land Rich in Biodiversity

Located in the central part of the Truong Son mountain range, Quang Nam boasts a rich biodiversity. The province is home to unique forest and marine ecosystems and hosts rare and endemic species such as the saola, Asian tiger and elephant, gray-shanked douc, Ngoc Linh ginseng, and various corals.

Ho Quang Buu, the vice president of the provincial People’s Committee, shared that Quang Nam is among the pioneering localities in biodiversity conservation. The province launched its Biodiversity Conservation Strategy for the western forest ecosystem in 2005 and approved a Biodiversity Action Plan through 2015 with visions extending to 2020.

Furthermore, Quang Nam has established the Elephant Species and Habitat Conservation Area in Nong Son district, the Ngoc Linh Nature Reserve, and a provincial biodiversity corridor. According to the WWF, the Vietnamese locality has achieved initial success in forest management, protection, and biodiversity conservation.

WWF asserts that Quang Nam has become a priority region for biodiversity in central Vietnam and is recognized among the top 200 ecological regions globally.

Harmonious Development among Economy, Society, and Environment

Experts warn that, like other localities, Quang Nam faces biodiversity degradation due to water and air pollution, plastic waste, overexploitation, forest destruction, aquatic resource depletion, and the illegal hunting and trading of wildlife. The pressures of economic development significantly impact the environment and biodiversity conservation, necessitating societal efforts to prevent biodiversity loss and ensure the sustainability of ecosystem services and overall development.

Quang Nam’s planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision extending to 2050, includes clearly defined plans for nature and biodiversity preservation. The province aims to develop its industry towards a circular, highly specialized, and automated economy. It plans to leverage its natural and cultural spaces to transform Quang Nam into an international tourist center, building on the values of world heritage sites such as the ancient town of Hoi An, the My Son sanctuary, and the Cu Lao Cham Biosphere.

Additionally, the province is focused on developing climate-adaptive organic agriculture and expanding the forest carbon credit market, among other initiatives.