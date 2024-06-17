The Fight Against Plastic Waste Shows Promising Results

The Ocean Cleanup NGO is making significant progress in its effort to reduce the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” while also strategically addressing waste prevention in major rivers worldwide. The success story of a Croatian teenager

The environmental project by the NGO “The Ocean Cleanup,” which aims to rid the world’s oceans of as much plastic waste as possible, is drawing its first conclusions after nearly five years. This marks the 100th cleanup mission in the Pacific. With the third and latest system, which has been continually improved, they have managed to remove 10,000 tons of plastic waste from the Pacific. This area, known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, is the largest of five such plastic waste patches that have formed on Earth, with two others in the Atlantic. As a teenager, Boyan Slat was snorkeling in the Aegean Sea when he saw more plastic waste than fish. This prompted him to start the initiative, which now employs over 120 engineers, scientists, technicians, and many volunteers to achieve their set goals.

90% of Ocean Waste to Be Cleared by 2040

By 2040, the goal is to remove 90% of the large plastic from the oceans to prevent it from breaking down into highly problematic microplastics, which contaminate the seas and animals, eventually ending up as toxins in fish on our plates.

A New Strategy for River Systems

Simultaneously, the organization led by the now-adult Boyan Slat, who launched the project in 2013 at the age of sixteen with substantial support, has expanded its strategy. Since most waste is proven to enter the oceans via large rivers, “Interceptor” ships and barriers have been built. These now operate in 15 river mouths across eight countries, removing plastic before it reaches the seas.

Impactful Visual Evidence

The team’s videos vividly demonstrate the alarming levels of plastic pollution in many places and underscore the importance of combating it. In one video, local beachgoers on the American West Coast are asked if they have noticed any difference since an “Interceptor” was installed at the mouth of a major river in California. Almost all confirm that there is significantly less plastic in the water and especially on the beach since the installation.

Rapid Technological Advancements

Over the years, the project has seen tremendous development, with technology advancing rapidly. The capture device of the offshore gear has been improved to allow fish and other marine life to escape death through specially designed escape compartments. Additionally, the two trawlers tow the device very slowly, making it easier for animals to escape.