Archer Aviation (ACHR): Sector update;  “Undervalued and should match JOBY’s valuation”, says analyst

Joby’s valuation is currently about 2.7x that of Archer Aviation (ACHR). After following both companies for some time now, Archer’s undervaluation is no longer deserved. I believe the key points below are a novel synthesis of the current state, front-running “official” announcements from the companies that analysts will use to reconsider value.

BLUF: Archer’s speculative valuation should at least match Joby’s given their key risks, go to market plans, and equity positions. Historically, Joby’s stronger cash position, slight schedule edge, and technology demos warranted a better risk resilience valuation multiplier. As these risks diminish, go-to-market plans become more important, where ACHR has a significant edge.

Equivalent valuation would result in an ACHR share price of ~$9.15 from its current ~$3.70.. Note this is not a 1yr Price Target, my position is that ACHR currently warrants an equivalent speculative value to JOBY as the sector’s profile shifts from far future tech to realistic operational timelines.

Historical reasons for Joby’s valuation advantage

Strongest cash position, with a “runway” of about 2 years of cash burn right now to Archer’s 1 year. (~$850m to $400m)

Cash position advantage creates a perceived lower risk of dilution and ability to weather delays and problems in R&D.

Marginally ahead of Archer in certification and testing schedule. This gap will continue to narrow.

Best in class tech stack, with key acquisitions in autonomy, hydrogen fuel conversion, and Uber Elevate.

possibility for longer flight paths in the “Regional” air mobility arena.

Joby has previously had more FAA ties in its leadership team.

What Changed? Reduced risk and Archer better positioned to Go-To-Market

Joby got its cash position by issuing over double the shares of Archer (334M ACHR to 716M JOBY) and Archer’s remaining dilution commitment to Stellantis (and 4m warrants) amount to 120M shares or substantially less (as few as 40M or lower), assuming even moderate gains in share price by 2030. Archer shares generate more return dollar for dollar if the sector turns profitable.

Cash burn rate and cash on hand is now favorable for both companies, as certification and operations are expected by EOY 2025. both companies are now covered by their cash on hand until scheduled revenue generation, nullifying Joby’s lower risk advantage from previous years.

Archer also has $400m in labor commitment from Stellantis to scale manufacturing, entirely closing the liquidity gap. Shares issued in exchange are on a market price basis, meaning dilution will be lower as share price increases.

Certification projections for both companies are within a few months of each other. On paper Joby is “ahead,” but its fully customized ecosystem means that it will spend more time certifying each new component. In contrast, Archer’s certification progress should accelerate as existing certified components are integrated into test compliant airframes.

Archer has equalized the FAA experience on team with Joby with key hires in the last 6 months, including a recent FAA Administrator.

While Joby’s tech stack is certainly Best in Class, it will shift from being a high value theoretical asset to a drag to scaling their business, as Archer will have an easier time finalizing certification, sourcing parts, and ramping production. Joby’s tech stack justifies a high valuation with patents and flexibility in future configuration… But…

Joby plans to fully vertically integrate, from production to operation. They only entered the airframe sales business recently and at minimal scale after quietly admitting they will need earlier revenue to sustain operations. Scaling air taxi operations in the US will be difficult while infrastructure is put in place, which may not occur until much later (2035-2040) for many cities.

Joby even has a proprietary eVTOL charging solution. ACHR is compliant with a widely accepted industry standard, again magnifying JOBY’s ramp up risks for infrastructure development. I predict Joby will be forced to accommodate the industry standard.

Joby has put more planning into autonomous flight, which is much further away than piloted eVTOL air taxis. This is, again, ultimately valuable, but delays Joby’s time to profitability.

Archer’s projected revenue ramp-up is FAR healthier than Joby’s, with an orderbook of $6bn in sales backlog, PLUS self-operated air taxis, including the prime market of LA, where ACHR will be fully integrated around key stadiums in time for the 2028 Olympics.

Other “first market” entries and guaranteed non-compete locations for both companies, such as Dubai for Joby, are roughly equivalent. I cannot identify a market-entry advantage for Joby that would imply a higher revenue or faster time to profit compared to Archer, especially considering unit sales.

Analysis: Joby’s insistence on full customization and full vertical integration is going to hinder scaling operations through 2030 compared to Archer, even though their product is (likely) better than Archer’s for future upgrades and conversion to emerging tech like Hydrogen and full autonomy. Joby seems more like a Valuable Acquisition or patent licencing Target, as they seek funds while trying to scale. Conversely, Archer’s existing order book of $6bn and joint vertical/sales plans represent a more realistic scaling plan and don’t rely as heavily on eVTOL infrastructure in particular US cities. With certification risk reducing, cash on hand sufficient to reach revenue generation, and strong manufacturing backing, Archer is poised to capture the emerging market faster, even if Joby is poised to do it more sleekly in the future.

Joby’s current valuation is justified (or even still undervalued) based on their tech advantage, front-runner status, and future customization flexibility, along with their market entry plans across the globe. Archer is significantly undervalued if we assume Joby is the benchmark. Their orderbook for outside sales is far stronger than Joby’s, their manufacturing plan is more viable, and they are not far behind in certification.

Archer should have a speculative valuation equivalent to Joby’s.