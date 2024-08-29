ASTS: Is AST SpaceMobile a risky stock right now?

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) has near-guaranteed upside in the long term, as long as they don’t freak up their technology completely. However, there are huge downsides over the next ~3 months, and these risks continue to grow every day.

The upcoming ASTS Bluebird Block 1 launch scheduled for early September is a huge moment for the company to become revenue-generating. But as the date draws closer, we are seeing an increasing number of contraindications for launch, and this has downstream ramifications.

All of my statements have primary references.

Today’s risks ASTS Stock

– ASTS Bluebird Block 1 is slated for a Falcon 9 delivery vehicle at Cape Canaveral’s Space Force SLC-40 launchpad. This is the same launchpad that Starlink 8-6 took off of and failed to recover from.

The FAA has grounded all Falcon 9’s pending investigation of the recent failure. ASTS is now grounded from the same rocket and same launchpad that they were hoping to earn you money from.

The last time SpaceX was grounded (a couple months ago), it took two weeks to be airborne again. Put a pin in this.

Most rocket failures originate from the launchpad. (See also: see Peter Beck’s comments from Wild Wild Space documentary)

SpaceX had yet another launch scheduled before ASTS: Starlink 8-10

SpaceX’s quickest turnaround for a launchpad is around 3 days. That means even before this recent failure, the earliest possible launch for Bluebird was around 4 September.

Cape Canaveral has notoriously bad weather in September and October. Next week calls for thunderstorms every single day. Not only that, but the probability of storms has GROWN from 20% this weekend to over 60% every day next week. The do-not-launch criteria for SpaceX revolves almost entirely around thunder, wind shear, and icing conditions.

ASTS is short on time because of their launch slot. SpaceX is planning to use SLC-40 to cuck Boeing. Crew-9 is scheduled from this same launchpad on September 24 — there is absolutely NO WAY that SpaceX will compromise on this launch, and in all likelihood, they will pay cancelation fees to ASTS in order to ensure Crew-9 goes smoothly. While their record launchpad turnaround time is only three days, I estimate they will take 10 days as a precaution. They’ve booked nothing past early September. That means that if ASTS cannot launch before September 14-ish, they will get pushed to October

October is a horrible launch month in Florida. The last time ASTS tried to launch in late Autumn, their stock dropped over 50% because of multiple delays.

Tomorrow’s Consequences

Few sources here because much has been inferred from ASTS’s recent earnings call where the CEO spoke at length about their guidance. A lot of positivity can be drawn from his statements, but the risks are spoken between the lines.

If this September Block 1 launch is delayed, Bluebird Block 2 will likely be delayed as a result. ASTS has always wanted to test Block1 on an alpha subscriber population in the U.S. Block 2 however is the company’s major revenue-generating launch where they intend to scale up for regular consumers over a year or more.

A lot of spacemobbers will tell you that ASTS’s runway is long. If the runway is long, I’m here to tell you that it is also extremely narrow, and the past few days are not looking good.

What’s next?

Regarding my strategy, after posting last time and seeing everyone’s replies, I realized that the 8/30 puts were a bit risky, so I sold them and moved the remaining funds into the 10/18 puts. In hindsight, switching to further-dated puts seemed like a safer choice, as I couldn’t gauge how irrational people might be in pushing the stock price up, thinking that the September launch was a positive catalyst. But in the end, it appears that people were already expecting a drop after the launch date, so they started taking profits early, causing the stock price to decline. If I hadn’t switched out of the 8/30 puts, I would have made more profit by now.

Next, I want to explain my current viewpoint and stock price prediction. I believe that within a month, the stock will drop to the $13.6-$16.6 range seen around 7/25, and within two months, it could fall to the $6.17-$9.02 range seen around 5/29.

My views are as follows:

Warrants causing significant equity dilution: Regarding the warrants I mentioned last time, I regret not studying bond market theory and accounting seriously when I was pursuing my master’s in financial engineering. Indeed, it’s not a cash loss on the balance sheet, and if the company redeems the warrants, it will receive cash, offsetting the initial loss and increasing shareholders’ equity. This is what I meant by equity dilution, though I don’t know why it wasn’t clearly stated in the article—probably because I used ChatGPT to translate it (from Traditional Chinese to English), and the AI servers that train ChatGPT are manufactured by SMCI.The previously issued warrants will inevitably be exercised after the stock price has increased tenfold or twentyfold, leading to equity dilution, which will cause the stock price to drop further. The current candlestick chart looks like a falling knife. Many fools believe that the CEO’s statement that there will be no new stock issuance this fiscal year means that they are safe and that equity won’t be diluted. However, ASTSW has been trading all along, and convertible bonds are not new stock issuances. Based on ASTS’s past methods of raising funds, issuing convertible bonds is quite common. We cannot be certain that they won’t issue convertible bonds in the second half of 2024 to raise funds. Convertible bonds themselves are a potential factor for equity dilution. For instance, the convertible bonds issued in January of this year can be converted in January 2025 at a conversion price of $5.75. In other words, as long as the stock price is higher than $5.75 in January next year, it will lead to another wave of new equity dilution. Satellite launch is a positive catalyst, but won’t drive the stock price up: I believe that the satellite launch will undoubtedly be successful, and while this is indeed a positive catalyst, often when the good news is fully priced in, the stock’s downward trend begins. Moreover, after the satellite launch, whether the satellites operate normally in orbit and whether the results match the past test satellites’ performance remain uncertainties, potentially causing negative impacts. Most importantly, after launching 5 satellites, are the next 20 satellites ready? Currently, there’s no news, and at most, only the funding is in place. I estimate that it will take at least a year before the next batch of 20 satellites can be launched, and the stock price cannot be maintained by news of a launch happening a year later. Therefore, a pullback is inevitable. If there is news of delays in satellite production (which is not impossible for this company, given their track record), I wouldn’t be surprised if the stock price drops back to $2. Starlink, the biggest competitor, has already captured the potential satellite communication market share: I’ve seen many DD (due diligence) posts claiming that ASTS is the only company offering satellite-to-phone services and that even Starlink can’t achieve this capability, so ASTS will capture this entire market worth billions. They argue that Starlink might be forced to acquire ASTS at a high price to complete the satellite-to-phone service. Such foolish remarks are endless.I want to say, who do you think Elon Musk is? Do you think he can’t negotiate with ECC? Not to mention, Elon Musk recently tweeted on X that he is willing to provide free emergency satellite communication services, directly nullifying ASTS’s government revenue.Link to Elon Musk’s tweet(Musk didn’t even mention ASTS in his tweet, reflecting that Musk doesn’t see ASTS as a competitor at all, nor as a potential acquisition target.)Therefore, when considering government contract revenue for satellite communications, remember to remove it from ASTS’s projections! Link to the Reddit post This is the Scotia Bank $45.90 PT Upgrade Report. According to this, which seems like a projection obtained after inputting a ton of cheat codes in a single-player game, “Military, government & initial commitments as % of total sales” is 100% for 2024E and 90% for 2025E. In other words, one tweet from Musk has almost wiped out the next two years’ expected revenue. Satellite-to-phone technology is not irreplaceable: Continuing from the previous point, DD keeps claiming that ASTS is the only satellite-to-phone service provider and that it has over 3,700 patents, creating a wide moat… OK, using the number of patents as a measure of a moat is valid, but only if the castle inside the moat really contains gold and if others can’t dig a tunnel or fly over it.The idea of satellite-to-phone service is good, but it must be used outdoors without obstruction. For those who might live in remote rural areas, if they collapse in a basement, they won’t be able to send a distress signal. You still need additional equipment like Starlink’s to use it indoors in remote areas. So the 3,700+ patents might be as useless as Nokia’s patents for keyboard phones. Severe overestimation of target prices by investment banks and DD: I believe any projections beyond 18 months are for reference only, just like the packaging on instant noodles. Take NVDA, a company I consider good: you know that its current AI chip is Hopper, Blackwell will be produced in Q4, and Rubin is in development. They can only clearly plan about a year and a half ahead. The rest is just price shouting by others, with credibility akin to flipping a coin.Therefore, analysts’ target prices in stock reports are based on a 12-month forecast, not now, and definitely not for the short-term stock price over the next month or two that I’m focusing on. So when I see the Scotia Bank $45.90 PT Upgrade Report, I think it’s either from one of the SPACEMOBs or from someone aiming to short the stock, setting a price that SPACEMOBs cannot refuse. The report even makes detailed projections up to 2032, and all the growth rates seem as if there is only one company in the world with communication satellites, and all users have to obediently pay ASTS. It even suggests that AT&T and VZ’s businesses will only consist of satellite communications, and ASTS will be able to generate an astonishing $42 billion in revenue in 2032 with just 475 satellites. If that were the case, Musk or other companies developing satellite communications should be ashamed, as they have far more than 475 satellites but have yet to generate such high revenue.Besides this ridiculously optimistic report, I’ve also seen some DD posts making exaggerated claims about AT&T’s future service revenue, such as 50% going to AT&T and 50% to ASTS, or that the potential user base of companies currently in cooperation is 2.8 billion, with each person paying $10 per month.I want to say that AT&T has invested millions in ASTS as an advance payment for services. In other words, ASTS has already received its revenue until 2030 from AT&T. It remains to be seen whether additional service revenue from other companies will be reflected in financial reports.Calculating revenue based on a potential user base of 2.8 billion is also extremely unreasonable. For me, in my country, other than walking into a basement, the number of times I’ve been in a place without cell signal in a year is zero, so I probably won’t be an ASTS user. I also can’t use ASTS to watch YouTube videos via its 5G signal, as my current internet speed is already 500 Mbps. By the time ASTS starts offering broadband services, my ISP might already be offering 6G, with speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

So who would really need ASTS’s broadband services except for outdoor emergency situations? And let’s not forget, Musk has already taken over the emergency communication market.