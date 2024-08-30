CHPT: Chargepoint Holdings is attracting huge investor interest

I am going to start this DD off with a few concessions right off the bat. CHPT as a company has its risks for sure, quite a few at that. Their balance sheet is not the prettiest thing that you have ever seen and definitely poses a cash burn risk; however, I believe the company as a whole is a strong buy at the current price due to a couple of primary factors.

1. Market share: Chargepoint holds the vast majority of the market share and is in no danger currently of dropping to #2. They dominate all other charging station companies when it comes to the number of locations and it is not even close. The only metric that they lose is the number of level 3 locations which they are gaining ground on as they spend massive amounts of money on R&D.

Number of Level 2 Ports

2. OEM Integration: Chargepoint holds a distinct advantage over its competition in that they have made partnerships with many different automotive OEMs. Toyota, Ford, Porsche, Volvo, and Mazda just to name a couple. They were wise to not only partner with the OEMs themselves but also push for station installation at dealerships to get the business of charging all the electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on dealership lots. If you go to a franchise car dealership in the United States you have a very good chance of seeing a couple of ChargePoint chargers greeting you in the service lane, delivery pad, and by the shop. This will be a deciding factor in my opinion when it comes to which charging service will stand the test of time as dealerships will be recommending the systems that they are familiar with to customers and familiarizing customers with the product during the delivery process of their new vehicle.

3. Financials: While Chargepoint is still far from being profitable, they have continued to make strides toward profitability and revenue growth. The biggest thing holding ChargePoint back at the moment is their expenses; however, they spend an absurd amount of money on R&D racing to install as many stations as possible. Once they reach a point where they stop trying to grab market share and instead focus on profitability on existing stations this will cut a massive expense. They stated in their previous earnings report that they are anticipating achieving positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by the end of January 2025. ChargePoint also has no debt maturities until 2028. While they do not make money and have substantial cash burn, they can cut significant expenses if they had to and still have the largest charging network in the world. The cash burn is sustainable for the foreseeable future and they have the ability for cash injection from any of the auto manufacturers.

4. “Too Big to Fail”: I put this in quotations as I know these are famous last words; however, EVs and plug-in hybrids are a massive part of the American economy now. While the EV storm has lost steam in the last couple of years, it is still a massive movement and something that is not going to go away. Most importantly, many governments (federal, state, and local) will not allow it to go away and are currently subsidizing it with subsidies that are most likely only going to get bigger. The federal government especially continually pushes the envelope with the CAFE standards pinching the automakers to build EVs and plug-in hybrids and helping push the narrative so that they can continue to make their more profitable items such as trucks. Whether red or blue this election the EV movement will continue to grow and the government will continue to subsidize the industry to support this now massive part of the American economy.

Closing/TLDR: While this is just a short little DD that contains a couple of reasons why I think this company is attractive there are absolutely more reasons that I did not list here. The company currently trades at ~$800 million market cap yet does north of $500 million in annual revenue and is still growing like crazy. Once this company shows the slightest hint of profitability it will go up substantially. This is by no means a short-term play and definitely has its risks.