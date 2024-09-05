DAL: Delta turns 100% bullish in medium term

The airline industry is known for being highly competitive, with fuel prices exposure, high customer power, and sector overcrowding driving downward pressure on margins as well as shareholder returns. Airlines are also extremely capital-intensive and require large amounts of debt to finance their Boeing and Airbus fleets. This leads to large interest payments that further narrow margins. The large amount of debt also increases equity volatility, causing airline stocks to be more volatile. Therefore, it is no surprise that the airline industry underperforms the broader market significantly; since its inception in August 2014, the US JETS ETF has returned a total of –21% to shareholders over 10 years, or about –2% per year.

Delta is a leader in this industry. In the past 4 months, Delta has dropped from its high of 54 to a low of around 38, a 30% drop characteristic of this volatile sector. This drop can be attributed to three key factors: 1) rising jet fuel prices and declining margins, 2) lower expectations for consumer confidence and air travel growth, and 3) the CrowdStrike outage that wiped out 380 million in direct revenue for DAL. Delta currently hovers around 42 with a trailing PE of 6.1 and a forward PE of 5.9. In comparison, the broader airline industry trades at a median PE of 6.9 and forward PE of 5.6.

It is empirically true that good companies in weak sectors can still generate strong returns; this is the case for Delta, a large company with strong FCF that many ignore or overlook due to the airline sector performance as a whole. My favorite long plays are on stocks with high volatility, attractive valuation, strong cash flows, and recent negative press that fails to fundamentally change its value proposition. Unfortunately, DAL fits all these criteria, and as a result I have come forth with a long thesis.

Technical Analysis

20, 50, 200 MA for Delta on the daily chart from 2022-2024; signals 1, 2, 3 labeled

Looking at the past 3 years (post-COVID) graph of Delta, it becomes clear that airlines are volatile but also momentous in the longer term. The graph has long stretches of both bullish and bearish runs; to be profitable a trader will seek to time entries into long and shorts within the transition period between bearish and bullish, maximizing exposure to the longer-term trend. My thesis is that we are currently in one of these transition periods.

The red, blue, and gold lines represent the 20, 50, and 200 MA on the daily chart, respectively. We use a combination of three bullish signals to propose a long entry:

Signal 1: A downward trending 20MA crosses upward trending DAL on the daily chart Out of the 11 occurrences in the past 3 years (red events), DAL has continued a bullish trend 10/11 (91%) times Red event 4 is the only event that fails this signal, while red event 8 lead the bullish run by 1-2 months In the past year, there has been 3 such occurrences, and DAL has continued a bullish trend 100% of the time The last occurrence was 2 weeks ago

Signal 2: A downward trending 50MA crosses upward trending DAL on the daily chart, typically following signal 2 after 1-3 weeks Out of the 7 occurrences in the past 3 years (blue events), DAL has continued a bullish trend 7/7 (100%) times The 8th occurrence was yesterday

Signal 3: An upward trending 200MA crosses a faster, upward trending DAL on the daily chart, typically following signal 2 after 1-3 weeks Out of the 2 occurrences in the past 2 years (yellow events), DAL has continued a long bullish trend 2/2 (100%) times The 200MA has begun trending upward post COVID since April 2023 and continues its momentum The 3 rd occurrence will likely be within the next 2 weeks



These three signals consecutively have signaled strong bullish trends lasting 2-5 months representing 46% and 40% returns, respectively (34-50 and (34-50 and 38-53). We are now sitting at 42, with these three signals poised to align again. The current RSI14 is not high or low but rising, indicating growing momentum. However, we may be cautionary due to the lower-than-average trading volume during the past 2-3 weeks.

Taken together, we project a conservative price target of 56, representing 34% return, within the next 4 months.

Now, before we lose our entire portfolio, let’s turn to the fundamentals, as just looking at technical signals is like driving a car by only looking through the rear-view mirror.

Fundamental Analysis

Despite the underperforming and highly competitive airlines industry, Delta is well positioned in the industry. Competition and strategic differentiation by price currently favor premium airlines (see: Budget Airlines Want to Go Premium. That’s Easier Said Than Done.) As other airlines struggle to compete, Delta can capture a larger percentage of the total market in the short term. As a premium airline with brand strength, Delta’s pricing power will remain until its competitors can effectively compete on quality and experience.

Furthermore, the airline industry has excess capacity as airlines were overly optimistic about demand forecasts post-COVID. As volume players correct overexpansion of routes while shifting away from volume towards quality, we can expect more rational price discipline and subsequent price premiums (and margins) to increase. While 90% of corporations do not expect corporate air travel demand to soften (Delta Air Lines, Inc. – Delta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2024 Financial Results), slowing growth coupled with higher ROIC is preferable to value destruction; Delta’s key ratios (DAL (Delta Air Lines) 1-Year ROIIC % (gurufocus.com), DAL | Overview (valueinvesting.io)) show ROIC strength compared to industry peers, as well as ROIC higher than cost of capital.

Fuel cost impacts on margin may also trend favorably for airlines, as oil prices drop in the short term. With the markets potentially pricing in a Trump presidency, we may see fuel-cost tailwinds for Delta.

Another short-term consideration has been the CrowdStrike outage; while investors have been pricing in the revenue hit, the scale and timeline of Delta’s recovery is still in speculation. Known for their operational prowess, this one-time, one-week fiasco is unlikely to have changed much except for the direct revenue hit. This event may have led to DAL being oversold in the short term (2 weeks ago).

A 5-year growth-exit DCF valuation gives a fair value of 64, well above our price target of 56 from earlier: Delta DCF Valuation | Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) (valueinvesting.io)

Above model makes reasonable revenue growth assumptions Model projects DAL revenue CAGR of 4.77% Past 15 years, DAL revenue CAGR is 5.75%, or 6.24% removing COVID years Growth projection supported by DAL 200MA CAPEX assumptions are reasonable (11% consistent with historical) Terminal growth rate of 0.5%, Terminal Value 75% of EV – reasonable US population growth of 0.4% but trending downward US GDP growth 2-3% Airline industry unlikely to be replaced in the next decades

Note: if you check out the other valuation models at the above link, all but the earnings power value model forecasts a much higher fair value than the current price of 42 This is due to the earnings power value model being reliant on historical earnings, which are heavily skewed due to COVID in 2020 and 2021



Other notes:

Delta’s fleet is 40% airbus, making it less exposed to Boeing than other airlines

Recent US Dept. Of Transportation inquiry may impact share price(airlines including DAL must submit a report within 90 days: Federal probe targets airline frequent flyer programs | CNN

Ongoing litigation with CRWD and MSFT, burden of proof

Our fundamental analysis reaches the conclusion that DAL is undervalued, with the reason for lower multiplies possibly being attributable to the competitiveness of the industry, macroeconomic and consumer spend caution in the short term, jet fuel price uncertainty, and negative events in the short term. DAL should continue to enjoy strong cash flows as it reduces debt, strengthens its brand, and diversifies cash flows (56% of revenue from premium, loyalty, and other streams) in the unattractive airline industry. Combining technical and fundamental, we can confidently enter long on DAL with a time horizon of the next two quarters; I am looking to trade DAL at a good time, not a long time.