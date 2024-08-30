Diamondback Energy (FANG) has a $100 Oil Bull Case 

The primary factors driving this potential oil price increase include geopolitical tensions, production cuts by major oil-producing countries, and robust global demand.

Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the Israel-Hamas war, could lead to supply disruptions or fears of disruptions, causing sharp but potentially transitory price spikes. OPEC+ countries, especially Saudi Arabia and Russia, have committed to significant production cuts, which are tightening global supply.

The International Energy Agency has forecast growing world oil demand, driven by resurgent Chinese consumption, which could reach 101.8 million barrels per day by the end of this year. This combination of constrained supply and increasing demand is creating what some analysts call a “substantial market deficit.”

Additionally, potential supply risks from Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries could further impact global oil availability. While some experts caution that factors like ample spare capacity in the Middle East and potential demand destruction at higher price levels could help keep prices in check, many analysts and major financial institutions, including Bank of America, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs, are now predicting Brent crude prices could reach or exceed $100 per barrel before the end of 2025. However, it’s important to note that oil prices are highly volatile and subject to rapid changes based on various economic and geopolitical factors.

Middle East – Current Operational Picture

The United States currently maintains a significant naval presence in the Middle East, with a level of force concentration not seen in decades.

Two Carrier Strike Groups, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Theodore Roosevelt, are operating in the Gulf of Oman. This marks the first time in over 20 years that two U.S. aircraft carriers have been simultaneously deployed to the region.

Additionally, the USS Georgia, an Ohio-class guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, has been dispatched to the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, continues to maintain a strong presence in the region. This substantial naval buildup is aimed at deterring potential aggression from Iran and its proxies, as well as protecting U.S. interests and allies in the area amid ongoing tensions between Israel and various regional actors.

US CENTCOM doesn’t deploy this many naval assets unless it is preparing for a major regional conflict.

Analysis

Using the most recent earnings release (https://www.diamondbackenergy.com/static-files/657b3a69-373a-4a99-aaf2-73dc3f533bc8)

Key data points from the earnings release:

Average realized oil price: $78.49 per barrel Oil production: 273,300 barrels of oil per day (BO/d) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital: $1.4 billion for Q1

To estimate the cash flow at $100/barrel:

Price difference: $100 – $78.49 = $21.51 per barrel increase Additional daily revenue: $21.51 × 273,300 BO/d = $5,878,683 per day Additional quarterly revenue (assuming 90 days): $5,878,683 × 90 = $529,081,470 Adjustments: Production taxes: 6.3% of oil, natural gas and NGL sales

Additional production taxes: $529,081,470 × 0.063 = $33,332,133 Estimated additional cash flow before other adjustments: $529,081,470 – $33,332,133 = $495,749,337 Estimated new quarterly operating cash flow: $1.4 billion + $495,749,337 = $1,895,749,337 Presuming Capital Expenditure of 800M/quarter. Free Cash Flow is 1.1B

Therefore, at $100/barrel oil, the estimated quarterly operating cash flow before changes in working capital would be approximately $1.90 billion, an increase of about 35% from the reported $1.4 billion. Free Cash Flow of 1B/quarter.

At a conservative free cashflow multiple of 16 (1.1B x 4 x 16), the expected market cap would be 70B

Current market cap is 35B at a share price of 197/share

Therefore, if oil goes to $100, we would expect market cap to be around 70B or 100% greater than current market price.

Consequently, Jan 2026 Leaps would be a good bet on Oil at $100 over the next 14 months.