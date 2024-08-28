Huntington Ingalls (HII): An explosively loaded policy profit

First off, full transparency, I really like boats.

Sections 0) BLUF: New congressional policies are going to make $HII go to the moon 🚢🚀🌕

Boats are important to the U.S. global supremacy (a short history) The U.S. doesn’t like it when people touch its boats The U.S. will probably become a commercial shipping power Huntington Ingalls Industries is already incredibly stable

Congress is probably about to funnel hundreds of billions of $$ into Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics to revitalize the U.S. Navy and build a commercial shipping fleet possibly increasing revenue 10x. People have put other DDs for $HII’s strong financials but this primarily targets huge future growth catalysts.

The U.S. wants to maintain global supremacy, a short history To start the DD off, we have to look at the Bretton Woods Conference. Post WWII, Europe is decimated and the US is essentially the world superpower. It invites the rest of the world leaders to a shack in New Hampshire, locks them in, gets them drunk, and 3 weeks later, out comes the World Bank, IMF, and IBRD. The whole world agrees that the U.S. will be the global economic power and in exchange, the U.S. will maintain freedom of the seas (make sure pirates aren’t mean and that cargo ships don’t get blown up). To do this, the U.S. Navy stands up a huge navy and asserts dominance over all of the oceans.

Fast forward to 2024, China is doing the same thing. They are expanding their navy (currently 355 warships and growing incredibly fast). They are building economic alliances around the globe and upsetting the global world order. The U.S. has ~290 warships and can only build ~11/yr putting us strongly behind China in naval size. With this disparity in mind, the U.S. is waking up to the fact that countries that previously played nice for the U.S. possibly only did so for protection of maritime trade (90% of traded goods are transported by sea which comes to be 10s of trillions of $).

The U.S. doesn’t like when people touch its boats Everybody knows the U.S. doesn’t mess around when it comes to boats. The U.S. treats its boats like sovereign territory and if someone hits a U.S. boat they freak out. The U.S. has a bunch of ships parked in the Red Sea that just sit there and shoot Huthi missiles out of the sky with an astonishingly good record. Missiles are getting better though and defense probably isn’t perfect. If a missile from the Huthis actually hits a U.S. ship congress will probably go bonkers at the idea that if some guys in a Hilux can blow up a U.S. warship, China and Russia definitely can. Congress will dump $$$$$$ into modernizing the U.S. Navy and realize that there are only two actual companies that can produce warships in the U.S.; Huntington Ingalls Industries ($HII) and General Dynamics ($GD). In addition, these two build ships at an incredibly slow rate and have low capacity. The U.S. not wanting to lose to anybody will have no choice but to dump an incredible amount of money into these two companies to expand their infrastructure, likely to the order of $100 billion. These two companies are the only shipbuilders with an extensive knowledge base for making warships and submarines, both are also the only two who are able to make nuclear ships which are attractive for a future navy. In addition to hundreds of billions of infrastructure improvements, there will be 10s or 100s of billions of dollars placed for warships as the U.S. fleet is incredibly aged and most ships need replacing or modernizing.

The U.S. wants more commercial shipping power The U.S. is stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to commercial shipping. China, Japan, and Korea make up the majority of the world’s ships. Because of the Jones Act, the U.S. shipping industry has essentially stalled entirely. Jones Act for reference requires any goods shipped from U.S. to U.S. to be on a U.S.-staffed, U.S.-built ship. This force makes U.S. cargo ships incredibly expensive to build. So much so that it is cheaper to permanently use other country’s ships than to build a domestic maritime fleet. China and Korea conversely have massive cargo fleets. China continues to take a huge portion of the world trade, looking back to the U.S. lowering Naval force, countries begin to lose the incentive to trade with the U.S. To counter this, the U.S. needs to build a workable merchant fleet. Where China has over 5500 merchant ships, the U.S. has ~80 ships total. This is a huge disparity that is again going to require huge infrastructure upgrades which will be primarily awarded to current shipbuilders. Although there are slightly more commercial shipbuilders in the U.S., $HII remains in one of the best positions to pivot towards the industry, possibly bringing again 10s or 100s of billions of $. Congress has been doing research into this recently and has identified that the U.S. lacks almost any shipbuilding capability for a merchant fleet, threatening our world order. Again the U.S. doesn’t like to lose and a new policy will likely arrive shortly.

Why $HII and not $GD Both of these companies are going to profit an incredible amount from these probably new policies. $HII gives more exposure to the rapid growth though because almost their entire profit comes from ships. $GD by comparison is only about a quarter because they are diversified into several other industries.

HII specifically has an annual revenue of $11.5 billion and a backlog of $48.1 billion ships that have already been ordered. This, combined with the U.S. government’s utter reliance on $HII and $GD, makes it an incredibly safe play. The company is far too big to fail and if it did fail, the U.S. could lose its global supremacy. Big Daddy Sam will just hand them some more money if they make any real mistakes. Again because there are only two shipbuilders, $HII continues to operate with almost no diversification as a shipbuilder giving them maximum exposure to the policy change. The aforementioned policies that are likely on the way would be in addition to the nearly guaranteed annual orders placed, most of which are almost a decade planned in advance if not more.

$HII and $GD have a huge edge over other U.S. defense contractors as well. Other defense contractors have charged huge amounts for R&D and when the U.S. is in a crunch they will just ramp up manufacturing. $HII by comparison has historically stalled because of Naval shrinkage. Shipbuilding is not something that can be easily automated and will require massive infrastructure increases in addition to raw ship orders.