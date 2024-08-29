Nvidia (NVDA) Stock’s bullish Metric Analysis

Coming live from the former prison colony known as Australia, bought and paid for by the mining companies pretending to be a nation, which somehow manages to have a better quality of life than Britain, despite our petarded politicians. I’d rather be here with you petards than pretend I’m not a high-functioning gambler.

The share price will likely fall below $105 USD to around $90–95, so you’re shafted if you have short-term calls. Short-term put holders will be eating top-shelf trendies this week; long-term call holders will be fine. Nvidia’s financials are healthy, so our boy Jensen will be doing lines of escorts well into the future. Exit your puts at $105–95, but hold more if we see a massive panic sell. Stock is overweight and due for correction, once it bottoms out long term calls.

Gaslighting My Bad Trade Entries

The source is I stole it from someone, in my dreams, who made it the freak up. Here’s some financial figures, unknown technology for my fellow leaded paint drinkers.

Liquidity Ratios

Current Ratio (4.27)

The current ratio measures NVIDIA’s ability to cover its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. A ratio above 1 indicates that the company can meet its short-term obligations. A current ratio of 4.27 is very strong, indicating that NVIDIA has more than enough current assets to cover its current liabilities. This suggests excellent short-term financial health.

Quick Ratio (3.50)

The quick ratio is a stricter measure of liquidity than the current ratio, as it excludes inventory from current assets. A quick ratio of 3.50 is also very strong, indicating that even without considering inventory, NVIDIA can comfortably cover its short-term liabilities. This is a positive sign of financial stability.

Profitability Ratios

Gross Profit Margin (75.15%)

The gross profit margin measures the percentage of revenue that exceeds the cost of goods sold (COGS). A gross profit margin of 75.15% is excellent, indicating that NVIDIA retains a large portion of its revenue as gross profit. This suggests strong pricing power and efficient production processes.

Operating Profit Margin (62.06%)

The operating profit margin shows the percentage of revenue left after covering operating expenses. A margin of 62.06% is extremely strong, reflecting NVIDIA’s ability to manage its operating costs effectively while generating substantial income from operations.

Net Profit Margin (55.26%)

The net profit margin indicates the percentage of revenue that remains as profit after all expenses, including taxes and interest, have been deducted. A net profit margin of 55.26% is excellent, showing that more than half of NVIDIA’s revenue is converted into profit.

Leverage Ratios

Return on Assets (ROA) (20.86%)

ROA measures how efficiently NVIDIA uses its assets to generate profit. A ROA of 20.86% is very strong, indicating that NVIDIA is highly effective in using its assets to produce profit.

Return on Equity (ROE) (28.57%)

ROE measures the return generated on shareholders’ equity. A ROE of 28.57% is excellent, indicating that NVIDIA is generating a high return for its shareholders, which is a positive sign of management’s effectiveness.

Debt-to-Equity Ratio (0.30)

This ratio compares a company’s total liabilities to its shareholders’ equity. A debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30 is low, indicating that NVIDIA is not heavily reliant on debt financing. This reduces financial risk and suggests a stable financial position.

Interest Coverage Ratio (10.76)

This ratio measures the company’s ability to meet its interest payments on debt. An interest coverage ratio of 10.76 is strong, meaning that NVIDIA can comfortably cover its interest payments with its operating income, indicating low financial risk.

Efficiency Ratios

Asset Turnover Ratio (0.36)

This ratio measures how efficiently NVIDIA uses its assets to generate revenue. A ratio of 0.36 suggests that NVIDIA generates moderate revenue relative to its asset base. While this is reasonable, there might be room for improvement.

Inventory Turnover Ratio (0.60)

This ratio shows how often NVIDIA’s inventory is sold and replaced over a period. A ratio of 0.60 indicates that NVIDIA might be holding onto inventory longer than ideal, which could signal inefficiencies in inventory management.

Receivables Turnover Ratio (1.01)

This ratio measures how efficiently NVIDIA collects revenue from its customers. A ratio of 1.01 suggests that NVIDIA takes a reasonable amount of time to collect payments, but there could be improvements for better cash flow management.

Valuation Ratios

Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (394.82)

The P/E ratio compares NVIDIA’s market price per share to its earnings per share. A P/E ratio of 394.82 is extremely high, indicating that the market has very high expectations for NVIDIA’s future growth. This could suggest that the stock is overvalued if those expectations are not met.

Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio (210.89)

The P/B ratio compares NVIDIA’s market price per share to its book value per share. A P/B ratio of 210.89 is very high, suggesting that the market values NVIDIA significantly above its book value, potentially indicating overvaluation.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) ($0.67)

EPS measures the amount of profit attributed to each outstanding share of NVIDIA’s stock. NVIDIA’s EPS of $0.67 is strong, but it doesn’t seem to justify the high P/E ratio, which could indicate that the stock is priced for significant future growth.

Dividend Yield (0.008%)

The dividend yield shows the return on investment from dividends alone. A yield of 0.008% is extremely low, indicating that NVIDIA is not focused on providing income returns to shareholders but rather on reinvesting profits into growth.

Cash Flow Ratios

Operating Cash Flow Ratio (0.10)

This ratio measures the ability of NVIDIA to cover its short-term liabilities with the cash generated from operations. A ratio of 0.10 is low, suggesting that NVIDIA’s operating cash flow is not significantly higher than its current liabilities, which could indicate potential liquidity constraints.

Free Cash Flow (439 million USD)

Free cash flow measures the cash generated by the company after accounting for capital expenditures. Positive free cash flow of $439 million is a good sign, indicating that NVIDIA is generating enough cash to cover its capital expenditures with room to spare, supporting its ability to invest in growth or return value to shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, NVIDIA appears to be in a strong financial position with excellent profitability and liquidity. However, the extremely high valuation ratios (P/E and P/B) suggest that the stock might be overvalued based on current earnings. The market is clearly pricing in significant future growth for NVIDIA, and investors should carefully consider whether these growth expectations are realistic before making investment decisions.