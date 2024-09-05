RDDT: Reddit’s $50M partnership with Google (GOOG)

In previous posts, I shared some data on the root cause of Reddit’s substantial user growth over the past few quarters: Google. Reddit’s partnership with Google is worth closer to $50M per quarter rather than the reported $15M.

More specifically, my view is that Google has been using their “Helpful Content Update” series of “core updates” to their search engine to significantly boost the visibility of Reddit’s content. This has been happening for the past 3-4 quarters.

Partnership deal starting Q1 2024 worth $15.6M per quarter through Q1 2027

In February 2024, the media reported on the newly announced Data Licensing partnership between Google and Reddit. The terms, as reported, looked like this:

In January 2024, we entered into certain data licensing arrangements with an aggregate contract value of $203.0 million and terms ranging from two to three years. We expect a minimum of $66.4 million of revenue to be recognized during the year ending December 31, 2024 and the remaining thereafter.

When I first read about this deal, I was surprised at how low Reddit went on Google’s license, especially since Sam Altman hates Google. $15M per quarter is a drop in the bucket for Google and doesn’t move the needle much for Reddit either. If you look at the deal from the lens of increased search engine visibility, the actual value of the deal is closer to $50M per quarter (perhaps even higher) for Reddit.

How Reddit and Google reported their partnership

From Reddit’s announcement:

With this partnership, and via our Data API, we’re ushering in new ways for Reddit content to be displayed across Google products by providing programmatic access to new, constantly evolving, and dynamic public posts, comments, etc., on Reddit. This enhanced collaboration provides Google with an efficient and structured way to access the vast corpus of existing content on Reddit and enables Google to use the Reddit Data API to improve its products and services – including supporting new ways to display Reddit content and providing more efficient ways to train models.

From Google’s announcement:

Over the years, we’ve seen that people increasingly use Google to search for helpful content on Reddit to find product recommendations, travel advice and much more. We know people find this information useful, so we’re developing ways to make it even easier to access across Google products. This partnership will facilitate more content-forward displays of Reddit information that will make our products more helpful for our users and make it easier to participate in Reddit communities and conversations.

To summarize, the deal between Reddit and Google was never limited to a payment of $15M per quarter in exchange for access to Reddit’s data API. It also included a commitment from Google to make it “easier to access” Reddit data across Google products. They have been executing on that deal every quarter since the partnership started.

Google added over 20M new daily active users to Reddit as of Q2 2024

They are on track for 30M by Q4 2024. This corresponds to a 50% increase in Reddit’s total user base exclusively from increased Google visibility in about a year.

These calculations are based on several things. I won’t get into the nitty gritty but the gist of it is this: you can use a regression on Reddit’s user growth data from the quarters leading up to the first Helpful Content Update that benefitted Reddit starting in July 2023. You can then diff those predicted numbers with the actual user counts to arrive at the difference in users caused by Google’s search engine changes.

[Go to this post and scroll down to see a chart of this. Not able add more than 1 attachment atm.]

The data point for September 2024 uses Semrush’s Organic Keyword count for reddit.com to predict the increase in daily active users. As it turns out, the Organic Keyword count metric has the strongest relationship with changes in logged out and logged in daily active users with R-squared values of 0.991 and 0.971.

Assuming that Reddit will appear in the top results for 365M organic keywords by end of Q3 2024 (which is where its current value for that metric stands as of 9/2/2024), you get the following predictions:

Predicted Logged-Out Users : 54,780,763

: 54,780,763 Predicted Logged-In Users: 43,504,706

Visually, this prediction looks correct when plotted against the rest of their daily active user data.

If you make an assumption that Logged Out users are monetizing at an ARPU of $1.20 per logged out user and $3 per logged in user (which seems reasonable and potentially conservative), you get the stacked chart shown at the bottom of this post showing upwards of $58 million Google-delivered dollars in Q3 2024.

Achieving Profitability

The predicted user counts above reinforce Reddit’s Q3 revenue guidance which was $290M – $310M. The predicted user counts come out to roughly $303M for Q3 quarterly revenue which is almost smack dab in the middle of Reddit’s guidance.

Conspicuously, they provided that guidance in the middle of Google’s July and August core updates which added quite a bit to Reddit’s Organic Traffic and Organic Keyword metrics. This suggests that Reddit was potentially anticipating this increase.

On a recent podcast, Steve (CEO) mentioned how happy he was that Reddit was able to scale revenue by 50% per quarter (YoY) while keeping head count fixed. In Q2, expenses came out to about $313M for SGNA, R&D, and CoR. If expenses for Q3 come in close to expenses for Q2, or perhaps something a few percentage points higher, they’ll just about break even for the first time ever.

The fourth quarter tends to be higher than the rest of the prior year. Assuming no additional visibility increases by Google and assuming the typical seasonal increase arrives on time, Q4 could be the first time where Reddit meaningfully achieves profitability on a GAAP basis. I believe I calculated $42 million left over assuming revenue of $360M and a 3% quarterly increase in SGNA/R&D/CoR.