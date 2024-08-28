SAVA: Cassava is ready for a ground breaking 360 degree spin

Cassava Sciences ($SAVA), a small clinical-stage biotech company, is focused on neurodegenerative diseases, with its lead asset, Simufilam, a small molecule pill undergoing pre-clinical and early clinical testing for Alzheimer’s disease. In our initial coverage of Cassava (SA, Nov. 2023), we delved into the drug and its clinical data, noting that despite the “promising” results, the numerous inconsistencies, questionable reporting, and the ongoing legal challenges left us cautious, opting to remain on the sidelines until more clarity emerged. Recent developments, including the unraveling story of Dr. Wang—an author on all Simufilam-related publications listed on Cassava’s website—have only heightened our skepticism. With key executives stepping down and phase 3 topline readouts on the horizon, we find it prudent to reexamine the situation and share our updated perspective.

Thesis

The core assertion repeatedly emphasized by former CEO Remi Barbier and echoed by many analysts was that “biomarkers do not lie” (8:45). However, with the validity of the phase 1 and 2 data reported by Cassava now under scrutiny—particularly following the fraud charges against Dr. Wang—the alleged efficacy observed in open-label trials, as well as the drug’s mechanism of action (MOA) and its impact on Alzheimer’s disease pathology, is, in our view, increasingly in doubt.

The abrupt departure of Barbier, the CEO and founder, along with the SVP of Neuroscience, in the wake of these charges, is far from reassuring. Barbier, who appears to identify with Simufilam’s early-stage research (“we started working on our drug”, “yes, we did come up with a small molecule”) (3:20; 6:39), exited the company with no parting words but did secure a $1.2M severance package. Moreover, the potential settlement concerning legal action with the SEC, estimated at $40M, raises further concerns. This potential liability, though not final, could significantly harm the company’s credibility and further strain its capital reserves. The exact exposure could be smaller, greater, or nonexistent, but based on available facts and disclosures, caution is warranted.

We remain skeptical of Simufilam’s efficacy. In our initial report, we highlighted several unanswered questions, despite the seemingly promising data. As the thesis surrounding the drug begins to unravel and the new executive team promises full transparency and timely publication of study data—now to be assessed by third-party statisticians—we believe that the drug’s chances of success are slim. The fundamentals have shifted significantly, a reality we believe the current valuation does not adequately reflect.

Wang

Dr. Wang, the scientist responsible for the majority of early-stage Simufilam research and an advisor to Cassava Sciences, was issued an indictment on June 27th, just five weeks after the company announced cash bonus awards for its executive officers. The indictment alleges that from May 2015 through approximately April 2023, Dr. Wang was involved in a scheme of data fabrication and falsification related to NIH grant applications, purportedly benefiting both himself and Cassava Sciences. Allegedly, the fraudulent grant funds, which totaled $16M between 2017 and 2021, were used for research on treatments and diagnostic testing for Alzheimer’s disease, including Simufilam. While the indictment mentions that Wang’s work related to phase 1 and phase 2 developments, it provides no specific details. Just three days after the indictment, Cassava issued an 8K disclosing an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) and SEC investigation involving two senior employees, updates on Dr. Wang’s situation, and additional information regarding prior data statements from the phase 2b study of Simufilam.

Cassava introduces Dr. Wang as a CUNY professor, former scientific collaborator, and advisor who, along with Dr. Lindsay Burns (SVP Neuroscience, who shares surname “Barbier” with the former CEO here), discovered Simufilam. In addition to his early work on Simufilam, Dr. Wang’s lab conducted the final analysis of phase 2b data. Notably, Cassava terminated its consulting relationship with Dr. Wang and removed him from the Cash Incentive Plan before the indictment was issued.

The most significant disclosure is that an internal investigation revealed that an email sent by a senior Cassava employee to Dr. Wang before the analysis may have unblinded him to some participant data, particularly regarding the reported statistically significant changes in CSF biomarkers. Interestingly, in a 2021 10K, Cassava reported:

“A consulting biostatistician conducted an independent analysis of the data set. However, in May 2020, we announced that an outside lab with whom we had no prior work experience conducted a bioanalysis of CSF samples from our Phase 2b study. The data set from this initial bioanalysis showed unnaturally high variability and other problems. Overall, we believe data from the initial bioanalysis can be interpreted as anomalous and highly improbable. With its validity in question, we believe the initial bioanalysis serves no useful purpose. Backup CSF samples were subsequently sent to City University of New York (CUNY) for bioanalysis. All bioanalyses were conducted under blinded conditions to eliminate any possibility of bias.”

In essence, the company sent the data to an independent biostatistician, which reportedly yielded highly variable results, but after transferring the data to Wang’s lab—where there is now speculation about possible unblinding—the analysis showed that “Simufilam significantly (P<0.05) improved an entire panel of biomarkers of disease in patients with Alzheimer’s disease compared to a placebo group.” While this is still speculative, the initial analysis, which showed “problems,” in our opinion, now seems arguably more credible in light of recent developments.

The supplemental disclosure clarifies that the CANTAB measurements reported by Cassava were not prepared by Wang or his lab. However, the company provided an update on the post hoc methodology they used in the analysis, noting that this information was previously available in a draft preprint manuscript as of Q1 2021. That said, the figures presented by the company and reported in our previous article did not specify the sample size. As we previously noted, there were inconsistencies regarding dose-response and possible confounding due to questionable inclusion criteria. The company reports that only Spatial Working Memory and Episodic Memory were included, even though other outcome measurements were generated but not reported. This approach could create issues with multiple hypothesis testing, especially given the short period on the drug, but that is not even the most relevant concern. The episodic memory test excluded about 42% of the participants (38% in the 50mg group, 52% in the 100mg group, and 36% in the placebo group). The 8K does not disclose percentages for spatial working memory, but the figures presented featured 14/13/10 and 22/17/18 patients for placebo/50mg/100mg in both tests, respectively. Clearly, the exclusion rates are high and potentially favor the drug arms, with fewer patients being excluded from the placebo arm. Needless to say, this does not inspire confidence, especially considering that the results were not statistically significant, as the sponsor claimed the study was not powered to detect a difference. Whether one agrees with the rationale for exclusion or not, the company should have disclosed the full set of results alongside the smaller analysis-set population.

Many questions remain, but the picture is slowly coming into focus. The notoriously “infallible” biomarkers now seem to offer doubtful insight to shareholders. While Cassava has shed some light on the phase 2b data, the indictment alleges that Wang may have falsified claims related to the “phase 1 and phase 2” stages of development. Currently, there are no specific details on what has or has not been altered or falsified, if at all. However, considering that all of the research published on Cassava’s website about Simufilam was authored or co-authored by Wang, little can be taken for granted at this point.

It is, however, crucial to emphasize that an indictment signifies only that there is at least sufficient evidence to believe that a particular person has committed an offense; it does not equate to a determination of guilt. Probable cause is a low threshold and does not imply guilt; it merely indicates that there is enough evidence to justify further proceedings. Ultimately, the determination of guilt or innocence will rest on the jury’s interpretation of the evidence in court, where the standard of proof is ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ At this juncture, public knowledge is limited to the company’s disclosure that Wang may have been potentially unblinded to the phase 2b biomarker data his lab was processing, but so far, there is no direct claim of any data alteration.

Barbier and Burns

Just two weeks after the 8K update mentioned earlier was posted on the SEC website, on July 17th, Cassava Sciences issued another 8K, announcing the departure and appointment of key executives. Most notably, Remi Barbier, the CEO, resigned for “[reasons] other than for cause,” a legal term indicating termination of employment without any fault on the employee’s part. Barbier also stepped down from his role as chairman of the board of directors. Until the effective date of his resignation, Barbier will remain with the company in a non-executive capacity, devoid of duties or responsibilities, and will receive severance compensation amounting to $1.23M. Concurrent with Barbier’s departure, Dr. Lindsay Burns, the SVP of Neuroscience and a co-author of many Simufilam papers with Dr. Wang, will also step down. However, she will continue to provide “consulting services” to Cassava for a one-year period. The company reserves the right to terminate the $500/hour consulting agreement if Burns engages in any action that would “discredit” Cassava. Like Barbier, Burns is also entitled to severance compensation, totaling $0.5M.

Until the company identifies and permanently hires a new CEO, Richard J. Barry, an independent director, will serve as executive chairman and principal executive officer. Barry, who has been on Cassava’s board since 2021, has leadership experience from Sarepta Therapeutics and MiMedx Group, and has been involved in various investment management enterprises. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Pennsylvania State University. The 8-K filing was accompanied by a press release, which mostly restated the disclosures from the 8-K with some additional comments from Barry, but also included one additional piece of information. At the bottom of the announcement, a note regarding contact information states:

For more information: Sitrick And Company 1-800-550-7521 Mike_Sitrick@Sitrick.com Seth Lubove: slubove@sitrick.com NY:Rich Wilner: rwilner@sitrick.com 800-699-1481

Michael Sitrick is a world-renowned public relations consultant, known for providing some of the best and most expensive services, with an alleged rate of $1100/hour (in 2019). Bringing Sitrick on board is definitely a wise decision (disregarding the financial considerations), as he is one of the best in his craft, with clients such as Roy Disney, Food Lion, Metabolife, and Patricia Dunn. Notably, Allied Capital, once investigated by the SEC, Office of Inspector General, and DOJ, amidst the investigations and persistent critique, hired Sitrick. While this move may seem strategic, it’s not necessarily a positive sign. Hiring a PR consulting firm with Sitrick’s expertise often indicates the need to manage a significant issue. This development alone should prompt a careful reconsideration of the situation, even without considering the other recent facts. That being said, we acknowledge that moving forward, the structure of Cassava’s information flow to the public will be carefully planned and tailored—an important consideration.

About a week after the announcement of changes in the executive team structure, on July 21st, Barry issued a letter to stakeholders. In the letter, he reflects on his personal experience with Alzheimer’s Disease, how it has affected his life, and shares his philosophy for leading Cassava.

Barry’s understanding of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is rooted in “months [of] getting a better understanding” by “looking at the company’s clinical data, speaking with experts, and visiting Austin.” He acknowledged what any rational individual would recognize in the world of publicly traded companies—it’s not about silencing “loud” skeptics, but about sticking to the fundamentals and developing products that bring value to shareholders (Cassava dropped short lawsuits in early 2024). Engaging in open discussions with short sellers who provide critique and foster discourse can only benefit a company that is fundamentally sound. However, Barry’s comparison of Cassava’s clinical trials to “Columbus setting sail from Spain in 1492” and the skeptics of that time, while perhaps intended to be inspirational, comes off as a bizarre analogy.

Unfortunately, the letter does not delve deeply into the rationale behind Simufilam or address any of the current inconsistencies or the extent of Dr. Wang’s alleged fraud that could have a factual impact on Simufilam’s mechanism of action and early data. Instead of offering “several pages … [of] reasons that I [Barry] believe Cassava’s Alzheimer’s drug candidate, Simufilam, could be successful,” Barry opts for a baseball analogy, which, while perhaps more relatable for an unseasoned investor, leaves those seeking detailed explanations wanting more.

Barry also notes that with the change in leadership, the company has made several “commitments.” These include a promise of scientific rigor, honest transparency, and a commitment to informing the community of material news, whether “favorable or unfavorable.” Additionally, he mentioned that the phase 3 programs are being executed by Premier Research, which will hold the data and transfer it directly to the biostatisticians at Pentara Corporation, the firm that previously managed the CTAD open-label randomized withdrawal Simufilam study. We will briefly refer to the CTAD study and Pentara in a later section.

It is perplexing that, amid an ongoing investigation into two senior officers and allegations of fraud, both the CEO and the SVP of Neuroscience have stepped down with the vague explanation of “not for cause.” At present, no definitive statements have been made, and the apparent connection between these events could be coincidental. However, with the involvement of Sitrick, the lack of clarification on the extent of the alleged fraudulent early developments of Simufilam, and the abrupt managerial changes, the situation at Cassava appears rather precarious. On August 1st, Cassava announced they would hold a conference call to “discuss recent developments and provide a company update,” which we will review in detail infra.

Conference Call

The conference call largely reiterated information from recent 8-Ks and press releases but also touched on several new topics. Barry initially reviewed the previously communicated timeline, with phase 3 results for Rethink-Alz expected by the end of December 2024 and for Refocus-Alz by mid-2025. He also briefly mentioned the topic of warrants, with more details provided later in the call by the CFO. Perhaps the most significant update was regarding the potential SEC settlement related to the investigation that began a couple of years ago following the citizen petition. Management commented that while they could not disclose much, they anticipate that if a settlement were reached, it would likely amount to approximately $40 million and “end the investigation.” According to the company, this figure is only an estimate. During the Q&A session, more context was given about the investigation, with Barry noting that the SEC’s primary concern revolves around the company’s 2021 fundraising. Company filings from that period detail a sale of around 4 million shares at $49 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $190M.

Barry also discussed increased spending associated with preparing for the potential future launch of the drug. While planning for a post-approval ramp-up is prudent, it seems premature for a company with no phase 3 data and a recent indictment of the scientist responsible for much of the early-stage research. The extension of the open-label period was another topic addressed, which the company claims was in response to patient demand for continued treatment, pending phase 3 readouts or drug approval. While this demand could be seen as a positive indicator of perceived improvements, it’s equally plausible that it reflects the drug’s relative safety, regardless of efficacy. Simufilam has been characterized as “safe” in early trials, a point of divergence where optimists view this as a significant accomplishment, while skeptics suggest it may indicate a lack of efficacy. Currently, we view this extension as not materially indicative of drug efficacy.

Interesting notes on the phase 3 trials came from the CMO, Dr. Kupiec, who discussed the statistical analysis plan. He mentioned that the analysis would follow the mITT (modified intent-to-treat) principle, assessing patients who took the drug and had at least one follow-up. While mITT analysis could potentially be problematic if missed follow-ups in one group are due to toxicity, which could artificially boost the performance of that arm, this concern is mitigated by the fact that the investigative drug is being compared to a placebo and was previously reported as safe. Dr. Kupiec also mentioned that the FDA agrees with the mITT analysis, but later clarified that they are still awaiting FDA commentary on the overall statistical plan, which must be predefined and submitted before data readouts.

The company ended the June quarter with $207M on hand and expects to finish 2024 with approximately $117M to $127M, accounting for the potential $40M settlement. The CFO noted that through the warrant program, the company sold 5.7 million shares, generating proceeds of approximately $126M, and confirmed that there are currently no outstanding warrants.

Simufilam

The primary issue facing Simufilam is the ongoing investigation into the potential misconduct of Dr. Wang. At this time, it’s impossible to determine the full extent of his alleged wrongdoing, if any, leaving the analysis open to interpretation—whether one sees the glass as half empty or half full. However, we believe, conservatively, that these troubling circumstances will likely have a material impact, further undermining the already fragile premise of Simufilam’s efficacy. We recommend that the reader accesses and studies the official indictment document to have an independent opinion.

Over the years, the company and its followers have built a narrative centered around the reliability of biomarkers, almost obsessively repeating the mantra that “Biomarkers are objective biological data. There are no known placebo effects.” and “Biomarkers do not lie.” Simufilam’s proposed mechanism of action aligns perfectly with this narrative, targeting the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, where early-stage patients are said to benefit the most. Conveniently, this group also tends to exhibit the strongest placebo responses and is often starting or continuing treatment with Donepezil or Galantamine. Notably, many investigational Alzheimer’s treatments that ultimately showed no benefit in large-scale studies initially appeared effective only in early-stage patients during the early phases of development.

Cassava’s historical comparisons, however, are flawed for several reasons—no two trials involve identical populations. By comparing their open-label data to findings from other studies with differing MMSE inclusion criteria, in our opinion, Cassava has, for unseasoned investors, created an impression of efficacy that remains unproven.

Recently, the company emphasized its commitment to transparency and the rigorous standards to which its phase 3 trials will be held, stating that Pentara will oversee the biostatistics. However, during a presentation of the randomized withdrawal study by Pentara’s CEO, she was unable to provide details on the use and characteristics of classic symptomatic Alzheimer’s drugs in the trial—arguably one of the most critical aspects of an open-label Alzheimer’s study (the, now former, SVP Neuroscience also said “I (Burns) am not sure” in the background). The presentation included an updated figure of ADAS-Cog scores over time in different groups, yet crucial information about the role of symptomatic drugs remains unaddressed (slide 21). Beyond the glaring issue of missing sample sizes for each group at various time points, the randomized withdrawal study did not achieve statistical significance in either the mild or moderate groups. The company attributed this to the “disease-modifying” properties of the drug, but we interpret this more as a lack of efficacy. The figure highlights only the patients who participated in the randomized withdrawal, making comparisons to large cohorts from major trials or cohort studies misleading and unrepresentative. The lines between what is a phase 2 and phase 1 blur, and as mentioned before, smaller sample sizes tend to show promise that rarely is reflected in large scale trials.

Overall, the mistrustful critique of Simufilam and its mechanism of action seem increasingly valid, particularly in light of Dr. Wang’s indictment on charges of potentially fraudulent claims related to the drug. Given the facts and the likely merit of these charges, we believe that the notion of Simufilam’s success is highly improbable. The alleged efficacy is most likely a product of small sample sizes, confounding factors, and exclusions in the statistical analysis, with historical comparisons being largely unjustified. Baseball analogies, the executive team’s exercise of warrants, and extensions of open-label periods are, at best, poor surrogates for the drug’s efficacy, and at worst, could be seen as an attempt to divert attention from more pressing concerns. The sponsor has promised transparency and timeliness, and if they adhere to this commitment, we believe it will soon become evident that the drug is not what it was purported to be.

Cash Burn and Warrants

The ongoing phase 3 trials and legal proceedings are reflected in Cassava’s high operating expenses. General and Administrative (G&A) costs were $4.2M, $4M, $3.7M, and $46M over the last four quarters. The spike in Q2 2024 is primarily due to the inclusion of the potential $40M SEC settlement, but even when excluding this, the quarterly expenses stood at approximately $6M, representing a significant increase both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $23.6M, $18.7M, $16.2M, and $15.2M for the last four quarters. The company expects R&D costs to modestly decline as patient enrollment has been completed. As disclosed during the recent call, Cassava ended the last quarter with $207M in cash, which should provide enough runway to complete the ongoing trials in Alzheimer’s Disease. While the potential SEC settlement may significantly impact this figure, the CFO indicated that the company would still have sufficient funds to carry them well into 2025. This financial “stability” is largely attributed to the buy-one-get-one-free sale of warrants, where holders were entitled to receive an additional 0.5 shares of common stock for each warrant exercised. This move grossed approximately $126M, effectively issuing nearly 6 million shares, or 14% of the prior shares outstanding.

Risks

Cassava’s stock has been shrouded in controversy for some time, and investors are well aware of the volatility inherent in clinical biotech, particularly with SAVA. Currently, the short interest in the stock is approximately 40%. While we believe the fundamentals have deteriorated and view the stock as a sell, there are several risks that could impact this investment thesis.

First, the ongoing investigation might find no wrongdoing, leaving the early-stage data on Simufilam unchallenged. Such an outcome would likely reinforce market confidence in the drug’s mechanism of action and potential efficacy.

Second, the phase 3 trial could demonstrate the drug’s benefit, or the company might present the data in a way that suggests a “benefit,” potentially de-risking the product.

Lastly, the SEC investigation could result in a smaller-than-expected settlement, or no material settlement at all, thereby strengthening the sponsor’s cash position.

Conclusion

Cassava’s situation has evolved dramatically since our last coverage. As we previously highlighted, the legal and regulatory challenges facing Cassava demand caution—and the recent developments underscore this necessity.

The indictment of Dr. Wang, coupled with the abrupt “resignation” of both the CEO and SVP of Neuroscience, raises significant concerns about Simufilam’s viability as a clinical candidate and Cassava’s integrity as a company. With Simufilam as the sole product in late-stage development, any failure in efficacy would severely impact the stock. The new management’s reliance on baseball analogies, personal anecdotes, and warrant exercises does little to inspire confidence and, if anything, could be seen by some as red flags.

Relying on historical comparisons and single-arm open-label trials is insufficient. These methodologies are vulnerable to bias and are unlikely to demonstrate true “disease-modifying” efficacy, instead revealing confounding factors. The already shaky hypothesis of Simufilam’s effectiveness in mild patients—who are more susceptible to placebo effects and symptomatic improvements—is even less credible in light of recent events.

If the company adheres to the transparency standards it has recently pledged, we anticipate that the upcoming topline data readouts will be disappointing. Given that Dr. Wang’s indictment was reported in late June, the case could move to court by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Investors should closely monitor this case, as a guilty plea could expedite proceedings and materially affect Cassava’s future.