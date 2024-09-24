3 Solana-Powered Tokens to Invest in for a $100 to $10,000 Transformation in October

In the final quarter of the year, the cryptocurrency market typically shows a positive trend, presenting potential investors with exciting chances for financial growth. Now that October has arrived, consider these three Solana-backed tokens that may yield substantial profits, possibly transforming a $100 investment into $10,000.

As indicated by data from Cryptorank, the SOL price historically performs well in October, showcasing an average growth rate of 18.7% over a four-year period. This optimistic trajectory could propel Solana-related tokens towards a sustained upswing.

### Promising Solana Coins for October Investment Multiplication

### Dogwifhat (WIF)

The meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF), based on Solana, is renowned for its whimsical branding featuring a Shiba Inu donning a beanie. Despite low volatility in trading earlier, WIF saw a notable 15% surge on Tuesday, breaching the $2 mark and breaking out decisively from a descending wedge pattern.

This breakout signals the end of a six-month correction trend, setting the stage for a potential rally towards $4 and then $4.8. Coinglass reported a surge in the WIF funding rate to 0.0073%, indicating strong buyer confidence in acquiring the asset at a premium price for long-term holding.

### Helium (HNT)

Helium (HNT) operates as a decentralized network supporting Internet of Things (IoT) devices, facilitating communication between low-power wireless devices over significant distances.

In contrast to other Solana tokens, HNT has demonstrated a consistent recovery since early July 2024, elevating its value from $2.93 to $7.36 – marking a 150% growth. Analysis of the weekly chart suggests a notable upswing forming a cup and handle pattern, hinting at a potential 42% rally with a critical resistance level at $10.48.

### Jupiter (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) functions as a decentralized exchange aggregator on the Solana blockchain, designed to offer optimal token swap rates from diverse liquidity sources. Over the past three weeks, the JUP price has shown a sharp V-shaped recovery from $0.658 to $0.859, translating to a 30% increase.

During the same period, Jupiter’s Total Value Locked (TVL) surged from $962.4 million to $1.18 billion, signifying a substantial 22.6% rise. This surge suggests increased capital inflow into JUP’s DeFi protocol, indicating growing user trust.

With consistent buying pressure, the price of the Juiper coin is just 6% away from a significant breakout from a descending wedge pattern.

