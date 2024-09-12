“AI Tokens Soar and NVDA Shares Climb Following Nvidia CEO’s Tease of Next Industrial Era”

AI coins and NVDA prices are on the rise after Nvidia’s CEO made a positive statement about the market. Jensen Huang expressed his belief that a new Industrial Revolution is on the horizon during a CNBC interview. He emphasized the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence and its potential to revolutionize various sectors, highlighting the importance of energy and computer science in driving innovation forward. Huang’s optimistic outlook has fueled public and private investment in the market, leading to a surge in associated sectors.

The enthusiasm for AI is evident in the recent performance of AI coins, with significant price increases reported across the board. Investors are particularly bullish on Nvidia, given its dominant position in the market. NVDA stock has also seen gains, further bolstering investor confidence. The positive momentum in the AI sector has been further supported by recent collaborations and deals, propelling both AI coins and NVDA prices to new heights.