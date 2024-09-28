Analysts Predict XRP Bull Run Despite Detractors’ Doubts

Cryptocurrency analyst Tony Edward remains optimistic about XRP’s future performance despite facing criticisms. He anticipates an upcoming parabolic rally for the coin and recently shared his insights on a potential price surge in a video on his YouTube channel. The discussion between Edward and fellow analyst CrediBULL Crypto shed light on the positive signs indicating a bullish outlook for XRP. CrediBULL Crypto emphasized the significant potential for XRP’s price surge with the end of a lengthy consolidation period, labeling it as the “mother of all bull flags.” The prediction suggests that XRP could potentially reach a minimum of $10 and soar as high as $30 once the anticipated bull run commences. However, skepticism from market experts, such as Grayscale’s exclusion of XRP from its Q4 top crypto picks list, continues to linger. The unresolved SEC Ripple lawsuit remains a crucial factor that could influence XRP’s future trajectory, with uncertainties arising from potential appeals and impending deadlines. Despite the ongoing challenges, XRP’s price is currently hovering around $0.59, showing marginal fluctuations in recent trading sessions. The crypto community eagerly awaits further developments surrounding XRP’s journey amid the evolving regulatory landscape.