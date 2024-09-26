Arthur Hayes Foresees Bitcoin Gaining from ‘Volatility Wave’

Arthur Hayes, a co-founder of the BitMEX crypto exchange, foresees a positive impact on Bitcoin and the wider crypto market as a result of the quantitative easing strategies being pursued by various governments. In a recent blog post titled ‘Volatility supercycle,’ Hayes highlighted that the increased money printing by governments to stabilize volatility will likely flow into Bitcoin and crypto assets. This view aligns with recent moves by the US Federal Reserve and China to stimulate their economies through rate cuts and liquidity injections.

Hayes emphasized that Bitcoin is a technologically solid option in the digital era to counter the lavish spending of those in power. He noted the potential for BTC to thrive amidst the current situation. While acknowledging the risks involved, such as the possibility of volatility reaching its natural levels leading to a system reset and financial collapse, Hayes maintained a positive outlook on the performance of Bitcoin and investors following this strategy.

Looking ahead, Hayes expects Bitcoin to benefit from ongoing monetary easing efforts by governments. He anticipates further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and increased money supply by countries like China, which could boost the value of Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Hayes also suggested that individuals holding fiat currency should consider investing in the crypto market.

In summary, Hayes’ analysis underscores the potential for Bitcoin to capitalize on the current economic landscape shaped by quantitative easing measures, providing opportunities for investors to navigate these trends strategically.