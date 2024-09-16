Binance Announces Crucial Addition of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Catizen (CATI) to Listing

The most recent update from the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has generated a lot of positive outlook for the newly emerged Telegram-based play-to-earn (P2E) crypto projects Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Catizen (CATI). Binance announced its plan to introduce USD-Margined perpetual contracts for these projects, drawing substantial interest from investors and creating a sense of optimism about their future endeavors. The upcoming launch of the HMSTR and CATI perpetual contracts has been well-received by the market.

According to an official statement released by Binance on September 16, the exchange will roll out the perpetual contracts for Hamster Kombat and Catizen in the near future. The CATIUSDT perpetual contract is scheduled to be launched on September 20 at 10:30 UTC, while the HMSTRUSDT contract will follow on September 26 at 12:30 UTC. Binance has set the capped funding rate for both assets at +2.00% / -2.00% and users will have the opportunity to engage in leveraged trading up to 75x on the exchange.

The exchange has also mentioned the possibility of adjusting the futures contract specifications depending on market conditions, including potential changes to the funding fee, tick size, maximum leverage, initial margin, and maintenance margin requirements. Binance’s support for the emerging projects has sparked positivity for the future movements of their coins, with previous listings on the exchange leading to considerable market attention and price surges.

Recent developments, such as Binance adding Hamster Kombat as its 58th launchpool project and Catizen as the 59th project, have further fueled optimism surrounding these Telegram-based P2E games. The announcement of these listings has brought significant focus on the impending launch of the HMSTR and CATI perpetual contracts, creating a sense of anticipation in the market. The support extended by Binance to these projects reflects a positive trend in the P2E gaming sector, with the listings of HMSTR and CATI expected to attract attention and interest.