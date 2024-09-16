Binance Announces Key Cannikin for Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) & Catizen (CATI)

The recent announcement by prominent cryptocurrency exchange Binance has generated optimism for the emerging Telegram-based P2E crypto projects Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Catizen (CATI). Binance disclosed its plans to introduce USD-Margined perpetual contracts for these projects, capturing significant investor interest and fostering positive expectations for their future endeavors.

In an official announcement on September 16, Binance revealed its intention to launch perpetual contracts for HMSTR and CATI. The CATIUSD perp contract will become available on September 20 at 10:30 UTC, followed by the HMSTRUSD contract on September 26 at 12:30 UTC. The exchange has set the capped funding rate for both assets at +2.00% / -2.00%, offering traders the opportunity to engage in leveraged trading with up to 75x leverage.

Binance clarified that adjustments to the futures contract specifications may be made based on market risk conditions ahead, potentially affecting factors such as funding fees, tick size, maximum leverage, initial margin, and maintenance margin requirements. The extension of support from Binance has heightened optimism surrounding the development of these P2E projects, reminiscent of the positive impact seen in previous listings such as AERGO and UXLINK.

Furthermore, Binance’s recent initiatives to integrate HMSTR as its 58th launchpool project and CATI as the 59th launchpool project have further fueled enthusiasm for the Telegram-based P2E games. These developments have collectively attracted attention to the growing trend in P2E gaming, particularly focusing on the imminent listings of HMSTR and CATI on September 26 and September 20, respectively.