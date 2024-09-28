Bitcoin Dominates as Altcoins Follow Suit with Bullish Price Trend on September 28

On Saturday, the rise in cryptocurrency prices sparked significant investor enthusiasm worldwide. Bitcoin (BTC) surged past the $66K mark today, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP following suit with upward movements. Pepe Coin (PEPE) notably led the market gains, climbing nearly 20%.

Additionally, the global crypto market cap increased by 2.43% to $2.33 trillion, although the total market volume experienced an 8.26% decline to $78.21 billion today. Below is a snapshot of some of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap and their performance on September 28.

Crypto Prices Today: BTC, ETH, SOL, & XRP on the Rise

BTC surpassed $66K today, while ETH approached $2,700. Simultaneously, SOL and XRP saw price increases of 1-3% over the past 24 hours. Noteworthy gainers of the day included PEPE, NOT, and FLOKI. Here’s a closer look at today’s crypto prices.

Bitcoin Price Today

At the time of reporting, BTC rose by 1.5% and is currently trading at $66,093. The coin’s intraday low and high were $65,107.12 and $66,255.53, respectively. This upward price movement aligns with the broader market trend, with spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessing significant inflows of $494.45 million by September 27. However, Bitcoin’s dominance dropped slightly to 56.13%, with a market cap of $1.31 trillion.

Ethereum Price Today

ETH recorded a nearly 2% increase to reach $2,691 today, with intraday levels of $2,637.98 and $2,728.07. Spot Ethereum ETFs also saw inflows of $58.65 million by September 27, as per Soso Value data. Ethereum’s market cap stood at $323.92 billion today, with increased whale activity indicating a potential impact on the asset’s price movements.

Solana Price Today

Solana (SOL) observed a 2% price surge to $158 today, with intraday levels of $155.68 and $160.98. The coin’s market cap reached $74.38 billion, driven by bullish on-chain data as reported by CoinGape Media.

XRP Price Today

XRP saw a 1% price increase to $0.5904 today, with intraday levels of $0.5853 and $0.597. XRP’s market cap stood at $33.38 billion.

Meme Coins Performances Today

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices rose by nearly 6% and 10%, respectively, within 24 hours. PEPE and FLOKI were among the notable gainers for the day.

Top Cryptocurrency Gainers and Losers Today

PEPE surged by 20% to $0.00001135, while NOT and FLOKI showed gains of 16% and 10%, respectively. On the other hand, POPCAT, eCash, and SEI experienced price declines.

Additionally, hourly charts spurred further speculation on cryptocurrency prices today, with BTC dropping slightly by 0.04% and ETH gaining 0.02%. This trend brought about mixed sentiments among investors in the broader market. The original article, “Cryptocurrency Prices on September 28: BTC Tops $66K, Altcoins Mirror Bullishness,” was first published on CoinGape.