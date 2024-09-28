Bitcoin Dominates Crypto Market with Price Surge to $66K on September 28, Altcoins Follow Suit in Bullish Trend

Over the weekend, cryptocurrency prices sparked excitement among investors worldwide. Bitcoin surged past the $66K mark, with Ethereum, Solana, and XRP following suit. Pepe Coin led the market gains, surging nearly 20%.

The global crypto market cap rose by 2.43% to $2.33 trillion, while the total market volume dropped by 8.26% to $78.21 billion. Here’s a roundup of some of the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap and their performance on September 28.

Bitcoin surpassed $66K, while Ethereum approached $2,700. Solana and XRP also saw gains of 1-3% in the past 24 hours. Pepe, NOT, and FLOKI stood out as the top gainers for the day.

Bitcoin’s price climbed 1.5% to $66,093, with an intraday range of $65,107.12 to $66,255.53. Ethereum’s price increased by nearly 2% to $2,691, with whale activity adding intrigue to its movements. Solana saw a 2% price jump to $158, driven by bullish on-chain data. XRP’s price rose by 1% to $0.5904.

Meme coins also showed positive performances, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu registering gains. PEPE, NOT, and FLOKI were among the top gainers for the day.

On the flip side, POPCAT, XEC, and SEI experienced price declines. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s hourly charts triggered speculations, with BTC slightly down and ETH slightly up, leading to mixed investor sentiments in the market.