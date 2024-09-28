Bitcoin Dominates on September 28th as Altcoins Ride the Bullish Wave

The significant surge in cryptocurrency prices on Saturday brought about a wave of positivity among investors worldwide. Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the $66K mark today, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP also showing an upward trend. Leading the market gains was Pepe Coin (PEPE), which soared by almost 20%. The global crypto market cap rose by 2.43% to $2.33 trillion, although the total market volume decreased by 8.26% to $78.21 billion.

Bitcoin’s price hit above $66K, while Ethereum approached $2,700. Additionally, SOL and XRP saw price increases of 1-3% over the past 24 hours. Noteworthy performers for the day included PEPE, NOT, and FLOKI. Bitcoin’s current trading price is $66,093, showing a 1.5% gain, while Ethereum reached $2,691 with a nearly 2% rise. Solana experienced a 2% price increase to $158, and XRP saw a 1% upsurge to $0.5904.

In meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices rose, with PEPE and FLOKI also among the top gainers. PEPE surged by 20% to $0.00001135, NOT rose by 16% to $0.00988, and FLOKI increased by 10% to $0.0001709. Conversely, POPCAT declined by over 5% to $0.9436, XEC dropped nearly 4% to $0.00003823, and SEI saw a 3% decrease to $0.4566.

The latest hourly charts of cryptocurrency prices added more speculation to the market dynamics, with Bitcoin slightly decreasing by 0.04% and Ethereum moderately rising by 0.02%. This activity sparked uncertainty among investors in the broader market circle. Overall, the crypto landscape on September 28 exhibited bullish trends across major cryptocurrencies.