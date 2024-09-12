Bitcoin Rises Above $58K as Altcoins Follow Suit: Today’s Cryptocurrency Price Trends on Sept 12

Today, on September 12, the cryptocurrency market experienced a notable surge, sparking excitement among investors worldwide. Bitcoin’s price regained strength above $58K, while Ethereum, Solana, and XRP also traded predominantly in the green. The total market cap increased by 1.38% to $2.04 trillion, accompanied by a significant 18.90% rise in the total market volume.

Looking at some of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap today, September 12:

Bitcoin surpassed the $58K mark, with Ethereum and Solana seeing gains of nearly 1%. XRP also exhibited slight gains, with SUI emerging as one of the top gainers, fostering optimism among market participants.

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price rose by almost 2.5%, currently trading at $58,258, showing resilience despite significant outflows in Bitcoin ETFs. Ethereum a gained almost 1%, trading at $2,370, despite substantial outflows in ETH ETFs. Solana climbed 1.5% to $135.72, while XRP increased by 0.7% to $0.5374.

Moreover, meme coins followed suit with Dogecoin gaining 1% to $0.1024 and Shiba Inu rising 0.6% to $0.0000134. Additionally, PEPE and FLOKI also observed marginal gains of nearly 1%.

Among the top cryptocurrency gainers, SUI surged 13% to $1.01, BinaryX saw a 7% uptick to $1.58, and MANTRA’s OM price rose by 7% to $1.10. However, some cryptocurrencies experienced losses, with NOT price declining by 3% to $0.007804, WIF slipping 3% to $1.56, and WLD falling by 2.5% to $1.40.

Furthermore, the hourly time frame charts continued to instill optimism as BTC and ETH prices each gained around 0.2%, further fueling positive sentiments in the cryptocurrency market today.