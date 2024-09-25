BlackRock’s Bitcoin acquisitions surge in early 2024

In a groundbreaking move, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sanctioned the inaugural spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) early in 2024, with BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) among the entities responsible for these developments. BlackRock has consistently been acquiring Bitcoin as part of its IBIT iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, with its current Bitcoin holdings standing at 359,278 BTC, valued around $22.9 billion as of September 25, according to data sourced from Apollo Bitcoin Tracker.

Recent reports indicate a significant surge in BlackRock’s Bitcoin purchases, with a substantial inflow of $99 million worth of Bitcoin added to its spot Bitcoin ETF in a single day. This increase equated to 1,548 BTC, the highest inflow witnessed in a month, elevating BlackRock’s total BTC holdings from 357,730 on September 23 to 359,278 on September 24, establishing their dominance in the spot Bitcoin ETF realm.

While other notable spot Bitcoin ETF managers like Grayscale, Fidelity, ARK Invest, Bitwise, and others collectively hold 915,570 BTC, BlackRock’s strategic Bitcoin investment approach is led by Robbie Mitchnick, the Head of Digital Assets. In explaining BlackRock’s Bitcoin investment policy, Mitchnick emphasized on perceiving Bitcoin not as a ‘risk-on’ asset, but rather as an emerging global monetary alternative free from traditional risks associated with currencies, making it a valuable investment amidst prevailing economic uncertainties.

Despite BlackRock’s fervent Bitcoin buying activities showcasing their bullish sentiment compared to other ETF asset managers, prudent research and caution are advised when engaging in investment ventures. The recent Bitcoin price analysis reflects a positive trend, with Bitcoin valued at $63,810, marking incremental gains over various time frames. Ultimately, while BlackRock’s substantial Bitcoin acquisitions in 2024 showcase their commitment, investment outcomes remain unpredictable, reinforcing the importance of thorough due diligence.