Breaking News: Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Set to Commence Jail Term on October 11 Following Court Decision

Former FTX Digital Market co-CEO Ryan Salame will start serving his prison sentence earlier than expected. The US court has approved the government’s request to advance his self-surrender date to October 11, instead of the originally scheduled October 13. Salame, who faces charges related to unlicensed money-transmitting activities, was sentenced to 7.5 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy. Following a 45-day delay due to a dog bite, Salame had requested an extension for surgery and treatment. The FTX collapse resulted in significant losses for users, leading to increased regulatory actions by authorities.