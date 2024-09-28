BTC Leads Bullish Trend as Cryptocurrency Prices Surge on September 28

The surge in cryptocurrency prices on Saturday sparked significant optimism among investors worldwide. Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the $66K mark today, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP also experiencing upward trends. Notably, Pepe Coin (PEPE) led the market gains, surging by almost 20%.

Furthermore, the global crypto market cap rose by 2.43% to $2.33 trillion in the past day. However, the total market volume decreased by 8.26% to $78.21 billion today. Here is a summary of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap and their performance on September 28.

The price of BTC exceeded $66K today, while ETH approached $2,700. At the same time, SOL and XRP prices saw gains of 1-3% over the past 24 hours. Other gainers of the day included PEPE, NOT, and FLOKI. Let’s delve deeper into today’s cryptocurrency prices.

Bitcoin’s price rose by 1.5% to $66,093, with an intraday low and high of $65,107.12 and $66,255.53, respectively. The trend aligned with the broader market, and Bitcoin’s dominance decreased slightly to 56.13%, with a market cap of $1.31 trillion.

ETH’s price increased by nearly 2% to $2,691, with an intraday range of $2,637.98 to $2,728.07. Ethereum’s market cap stood at $323.92 billion, and increased whale activity was noted based on Whale Alert data.

Solana (SOL) saw a 2% price jump to $158, with a low and high of $155.68 and $160.98, respectively. The bullish on-chain data for SOL contributed to its price increase.

XRP’s price rose by 1% to $0.5904, with an intraday range of $0.5853 to $0.597. XRP’s market cap reached $33.38 billion today.

In the meme coin sector, Dogecoin (DOGE) gained nearly 6%, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged around 10% in the past 24 hours. PEPE and FLOKI were among the top gainers of the day.

Among the gainers, PEPE’s price soared by 20% to $0.00001135, NOT gained 16% to $0.00988, and FLOKI rose by 10% to $0.0001709.

Some of the top losers included POPCAT, XEC, and SEI, with price declines ranging from 3% to over 5%.

The hourly charts evoked further speculation on cryptocurrency prices, with BTC slightly down and ETH slightly up, leading to mixed investor sentiments within the broader market.