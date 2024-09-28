BTC Surpasses $66K as Altcoins Embrace Bullish Trends on September 28

The surge in cryptocurrency prices on Saturday sparked excitement among investors worldwide. Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the $66K mark, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP following suit with upward movements. Pepe Coin (PEPE) stood out as a top gainer, surging by nearly 20%.

Global crypto market cap increased by 2.43% to $2.33 trillion, despite a decrease in total market volume by 8.26% to $78.21 billion. Key cryptocurrencies’ performance on September 28 showcased BTC surpassing $66K, ETH nearing $2,700, and SOL and XRP posting 1-3% gains in the past 24 hours. Notably, meme coins like PEPE, NOT, and FLOKI were among the top gainers for the day.

Bitcoin’s price reached $66,093, registering a 1.5% gain, while Ethereum’s price climbed to $2,691 with a nearly 2% increase. Solana witnessed a 2% price hike, trading at $158, and XRP saw a 1% increase, reaching $0.5904. Other meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), also made gains.

Pepe Coin surged by 20% to $0.00001135, NOT price increased by 16% to $0.00988, and FLOKI noted a 10% uptick to $0.0001709. Conversely, POPCAT, XEC, and SEI experienced price declines.

Speculations rose as BTC slightly decreased by 0.04% on the hourly timeframe, while ETH saw a 0.02% increase, creating mixed sentiments among investors. The overall bullish trend reflected in the cryptocurrency market on September 28 is a promising sign for the industry’s growth.