Bybit and BGA Delve into Blockchain’s Impact on Social Transformation and Global Interconnectedness

Bybit, ranked as the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange worldwide in terms of trading volume, along with the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), is set to host an engaging live event named “WSOT 2024: Web3 Titans Tackle Global Issues,” according to a report by Finbold on Wednesday, September 18.

Taking place on September 19 at 12 PM UTC, the event will showcase key figures from the Ethereum Foundation, 3Commas, Fizen.io, and various other organizations.

Under the theme of WSOT 2024: Web3 Titans Tackle Global Issues, the live broadcast, led by Bybit’s Global Content Marketing representative, Racheal Koh, and TY, a Partner at the Blockchain for Good Alliance, will delve into the potential of blockchain technology in addressing real-world challenges, emphasizing global connectivity, community empowerment, and positive social impact.

Bybit’s COO, Helen Lui, highlighted the broader scope of blockchain beyond trading, expressing: “Blockchain transcends mere trading. We are assembling industry voices to explore how blockchain can truly make an impact. We possess the capability to enhance not only economic structures but also devise solutions for tangible issues such as energy distribution and urban planning – and BGA is dedicated to realizing this vision.”

The event will feature distinguished speakers from the crypto sector, including Yakov Lebedev, Chief Business Development Officer at 3Commas; Viktor Uzunov, Deputy Head of Marketing at Academic Labs; Leo Vu, CEO & Co-founder of Fizen.io; Clement Le Bras, CEO of My Lovely Planet; James Smith, Ecodev Coordinator at the Ethereum Foundation; and Adrian Hetman, Head of Triaging at Immunefi.

Attendees can anticipate conversations on how blockchain technology can propel decentralization and economic progress, as well as unveilments regarding Bybit’s WSOT 2024 prize pool and its involvement in the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.

Furthermore, the livestream will incorporate giveaways, offering $300 Tether (USDT) and 150,000 Dogs (DOGS) tokens as prizes.

Additionally, Bybit will shine a spotlight on its sponsorship of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024, featuring a donation of 75 ETH to the Ethereum Foundation. This contribution will bolster the Immunefi Attackathon, a global hackathon aimed at fortifying the Ethereum ecosystem. The content was sourced from Finbold and the full details can be found by visiting their website.