Bybit and BGA explore the impact of blockchain on societal transformation and worldwide interconnection

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange based on trading volume, along with the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), is set to host an engaging live event named “WSOT 2024: Web3 Titans Tackle Global Issues,” as shared with Finbold on Wednesday, September 18th.

Taking place on September 19th at 12 PM UTC, the event will feature prominent figures from the Ethereum Foundation, 3Commas, Fizen.io, and other notable organizations.

In this livestream, led by Bybit’s Global Content Marketing representative Racheal Koh and TY, a Partner at the Blockchain for Good Alliance, the discussion will focus on exploring how blockchain technology can be leveraged to address real-world challenges. The emphasis will be on global connectivity, community empowerment, and fostering positive social impacts.

Helen Lui, Bybit’s COO, emphasized the broader possibilities of blockchain beyond trading, stating:

“Blockchain is not solely about trading. We are gathering insights from various industry experts to explore how blockchain can bring about tangible change. Our aim is to enhance not only economic systems but also devise solutions that tackle real-world problems such as energy distribution and urban planning. BGA is committed to realizing this vision.”

Distinguished speakers from the crypto sector, including Yakov Lebedev, Viktor Uzunov, Leo Vu, Clement Le Bras, James Smith, and Adrian Hetman, are expected to engage in conversations on blockchain’s potential to drive decentralization, foster economic growth, and share updates on Bybit’s WSOT 2024 prize pool and contributions to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.

Moreover, viewers can look forward to exciting giveaways during the livestream, with prizes amounting to $300 Tether (USDT) and 150,000 Dogs (DOGS) tokens.

Highlighting Bybit’s sponsorship of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024, the initiative includes a generous donation of 75 ETH to the Ethereum Foundation. This contribution serves to support the Immunefi Attackathon, a global hackathon aimed at fortifying the Ethereum ecosystem.

For more details on this event discussing the pivotal role of blockchain in driving social change and global connectivity, visit Finbold.