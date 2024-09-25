Calyptus Enlivens Job Search with Gamification for Web3 Hiring

Calyptus has recently launched a fresh points-based system, as revealed in the most recent update shared with Finbold on September 25th. This innovative approach encourages job seekers to showcase their skills and experiences by completing profiles, assessments, and references, and by integrating data streams. Consequently, this enables candidates to highlight their abilities promptly, expediting the interview process significantly.

The new point-based system by Calyptus rewards candidates with increased visibility and reputation on the platform as they accumulate points, enhancing their chances of securing suitable job placements. By leveraging a fusion of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), Calyptus facilitates candidates in demonstrating their expertise by connecting data streams from platforms like GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr, fostering trust with potential employers.

Moreover, candidates can earn points by achieving various milestones such as submitting their initial job application or getting hired, adding a layer of engagement to the job-seeking experience while offering employers a clearer picture of the top talent available. This upgraded system also provides in-depth insights into candidates that may be overlooked on other platforms, streamlining the hiring process effectively.

Candidates can monitor their progress and explore avenues for boosting their scores through the display of points and achievements on their dashboards. The Calyptus Leaderboard showcases the top candidates based on their points, fostering a competitive environment. Those ranked at the top enjoy exclusive benefits like interview preparation, career coaching, and access to Web3 events.

Dan Jones, the Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, emphasized the significance of gamification in the hiring process, citing it as the future of recruitment. With key backing from Paperclip Partners, Invicta Capital, NEAR Foundation, Wintermute, and a robust community of 150,000 followers across Discord, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Calyptus has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent sector.

Leading industry players like Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have embraced Calyptus to accelerate their recruitment procedures, achieving remarkable reductions in recruitment time and cost savings. This advancement signifies Calyptus’ commitment to revolutionizing the job-hunting process through gamification and technology integration, aimed at creating efficient HR processes and informed decisions for employers.