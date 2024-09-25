Calyptus Implements Gamification in Job Search for Web3 Hiring Success

Calyptus, the innovative Web3 job platform, has recently unveiled a new points-driven system that enhances the job search process. The information, disclosed to Finbold on Wednesday, September 25, has highlighted how this system rewards job seekers for showcasing their skills and experiences through profile completion, assessments, references, and data connections.

This setup allows candidates to swiftly emphasize their talents, expediting the interview process by up to fourfold. As individuals accumulate points, their visibility and reputation on the platform grow, enhancing their prospects of securing the right job. By leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence, Calyptus blends technology to streamline the process.

The integration of data streams from platforms like GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr enables candidates to demonstrate their expertise efficiently, fostering quicker trust-building with potential employers. Moreover, achieving certain milestones, such as submitting applications or landing jobs, earns candidates points, making the job hunt more engaging while giving employers clearer insights into the platform’s top talent.

Calyptus now offers more comprehensive candidate insights, enhancing the efficiency of the hiring process. Points and accomplishments are prominently displayed on candidates’ dashboards for progress tracking and identifying opportunities to boost their scores. The Calyptus Leaderboard showcases the top candidates based on points, creating a competitive atmosphere and offering perks like interview prep, career coaching, and access to exclusive events.

Dan Jones, the Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, has praised this gamified hiring approach, emphasizing the importance of AI and gamification in accelerating HR processes and aiding employers in making confident decisions. Supported by various investors and influencers, Calyptus has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent sector, boasting a vast community following across different platforms.

Major companies like Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have benefitted from Calyptus by expediting their hiring procedures and significantly reducing recruitment costs. This strategic development in the platform’s features will undoubtedly drive Web3 recruitment processes forward, benefiting both job seekers and employers alike.